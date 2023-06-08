Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, June 8, 2023

10th Speaker: Doguwa Pleads With G-6 To Accept Abbas, Kalu

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has appealed to members of the G-6 to withdraw from the speakership contest and support Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu who have been endorsed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Doguwa made the appeal on Wednesday during the valedictory of the 9th House. Read more

There Was No Plan To Proscribe ASUU Under Buhari – Ngige

The former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has debunked a statement issued by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aminu Goro, alleging that there was a plan to deregister the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ngige who served as the Minister of Labour and Employment all through the 8-year duration of the Buhari administration… Read more

Senate Shifts Valedictory Session To Saturday

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, announced that the Senate had rescheduled its valedictory session to Saturday, June 10, 2023.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lawan announced on Tuesday that the apex legislative Assembly…Read more

‘We’re Resolute To Return To Govt In 2026’ – Osun APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, on Wednesday, said it was determined to return to government in 2026.

The Osun APC leadership directed party officials in wards and local government areas across the State to resume meetings….Read more

Adebayo Tackles El-Rufai Over Alleged Inflammatory Comment

Former Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the February 25 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned what he called divisive tendencies of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his alleged statement that Islam will continue to dominate politics in Kaduna and Nigeria.

El-Rufai allegedly told his audience before handing over to his successor that the Islamic dominance…Read more

Nigeria Unfinished Story – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajaniamila on Wednesday described Nigeria as an unfinished story.

Gbajabiamila who made the declaration in his valedictory address to close the 9th Assembly…Read more

9th N’Assembly Instrumental To Buhari’s Success In Governance – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, declared that the 9th National Assembly was instrumental to the successes recorded in governance by former President Muhammdu Buhari.

Lawan, who made the declaration in Abuja, while addressing journalists covering the Senate…..Read more

JUST-IN: Akume Officially Resume Duty At Aso Villa

Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume has officially resumed duty as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

New Telegraph had last week reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed Akume as the SGF and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his Chief of Staff (CoS)….Read more

Kano Tribunal Consider APC Request For Extension Of Time

The Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting at Miller has adopted the main petitioner’s (APC) requests for an extension of time to enable it to join in the litigation of their main Counsel, Effiong Effiong (SAN) against the Victory of NNPP/Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Tribunal on Wednesday reconvened for pre-hearing trial with the All Progressives Congress (APC)….Read more

Adebutu Accuses IG Of Suppressing Investigation Against Abiodun On Vote Buying, Electoral Violence

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has accused the Police of covering up an investigation into allegations of vote buying and electoral violence against Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the March 18 governorship election. Read more

Adebutu said, his party had six weeks ago written a petition to the Inspector General of Police.Read more

Edo 2024: Imansuangbon Dumps PDP

Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, better known as “Riceman” on Wednesday resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Edo State 2024 governorship election.

In a statement he personally endorsed and copied his Esan South East ward 2 Chairman….Read more

Subsidy Removal: CNPP warns govt against worsening plight of Nigerians

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to exercise caution in the implementa- tion of the its petrol subsidy removal policy as the move will worsen the suffering of the masses. In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, CNPP noted that the APC has continued its “anti-people agenda under President Bola Tinubu administration thereby worsening the suffering of the Nigerian masses.” Read more

West Ham Lift First Major Trophy In 43 Years

West Ham etched some more European history on Wednesday after a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

This match got off to a cagey start in Prague as both sides hoped to make up for decades without lifting a title.…Read more

Jude Bellingham Now A Madrid Star

The 19-year-old English midfielder, Jude Bellingham will join Real Madrid after spending three seasons with Bundesliga side Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell the England midfielder to Spanish giants.Read more

Reactions As Sophia Momodu Denies Davido Access To Imade’s Life

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Afrobeats singer, Davido has revealed why he denied the DMW boss access to her daughter’s life, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia who made the revelation hours after she claimed that the singer has been absent in her daughter’s life. Read more