Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 8

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sanwo-Olu Advocates Stronger Procurement Systems, Partners Global Institute On Capacity Building

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on professionals and key stakeholders to promote and strengthen a transparent and effective procurement system across Nigeria.

The Governor made thi call during a courtesy visit…Read more

Elon Musk Deletes Post Linking Trump To Epstein

In a dramatic turn of events, South African billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk has deleted a controversial social media post in which he alleged that United States (US) President Donald Trump was named in sealed government files connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The now-deleted post, published on Musk’s microblogging…Read more

Land Reforms Key To Unlocking Urban Potential, Job Creation – Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has emphasized the importance of land reforms as a catalyst for job creation, increased state revenue, and effective public-private partnerships in Nigeria’s cities, many of which are in dire need of structured renewal.

Speaking in Abuja during a strategic dialogue with…Read more

Eno’s Defection To APC’ll Unlock Opportunities For S’South Region – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has hailed the defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the move will unlock more opportunities for the South South region.

While congratulating Governor Eno on his decision…Read more

Eid Al-Adha: Fire Guts Hotel Housing 480 Nigerian Pilgrims

Amid the ongoing Eid Al-Adha celebration across the world, a Saudi Arabian hotel, Imaratus Sanan Hotel, housing over 480 Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj in Mecca, has been gutted by fire.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred…Read more

Kaduna PDP Blows Hot Over Fresh Bandit Attacks

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has condemned the recent spate of bandit attacks in parts of the state, describing the development as “Tragic” and “A failure of governance.”

Speaking in a statement issued over the weekend…Read more

Ireland Govt Deports 35 Nigerians – NiDCOM

No fewer than 35 Nigerians, including five children, have been deported to Nigeria by the Republic of Ireland in a chartered flight that departed from Dublin Airport.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the returnees, comprising…Read more

No Regret Voting For Tinubu – Masari

Ibrahim Masari, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and close ally of President Bola Tinubu, has declared that no Nigerian who voted for the president in the 2023 general elections has any reason to regret their choice.

Speaking in a recent interview with the BBC Hausa…Read more

Tinubu Condoles With Smart Adeyemi Over Mother’s Passing

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Senator Smart Adeyemi following the passing of his beloved mother, Princess Victoria Oyeyemi Adeyemi (née Ibilola).

President Tinubu’s message of sympathy was conveyed…Read more

Serving Politicians Sponsoring Benue Attacks – Gov Alia

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has accused some serving politicians in the National Assembly of sponsoring the incessant attacks in Benue State.

Governor Alia, who made this allegation while speaking…Read more

2027: ADC, Coalition Partners Launch Political Resurgence In Abia

In a strategic move to solidify its plan ahead of the anticipated 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its coalition partners held a high-level political meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, June 6.

Positioning the party as the rallying platform for a national…Read more

Flood: Otti Outlines Strategies Amid Rising Threats

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to mitigating the impact of potential flood disasters across the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the State…Read more

Coalition: Ex-C’River Gov, Imoke, Set To Emerge Interim ADC Chair

Saturday Telegraph during the week gathered that a former governor of Cross River State, Mr. Liyel Imoke, has been tipped by promoters of the new coalition platform to become the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This is just as gladiators within the coalition arrangement have resolved…Read more

