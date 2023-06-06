Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Subsidy: NLC, TUC Suspend Strike, To Reconvene June 19

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in collaboration with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has suspended the strike scheduled for Wednesday, June 7.

New Telegraph reports that the decision followed a meeting held by the representatives of the Federal Government. Read more

Lalong Congratulates New SGF, Chief of Staff

Former Governor of Plateau State and immediate past Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Senator George Akume on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, Lalong who was Director General of Campaigns to President Tinubu has also congratulated Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President. Read more

10th NASS: Imposition Of Leadership Will Breed Executive/ Legislative Acrimony – Kawu

Senator-elect from Kano South Senatorial District on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Suleiman Sumaila Kawu, on Monday, cautioned against imposition of leadership on the 10th National Assembly, saying that it would provoke Executive/Legislative acrimony.

Kawu who is a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammdu Buhari, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), gave the caution… Read more

Subsidy: Judiciary, Health Workers, Others Commence Mobilisation For Strike

Over 10 affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and still counting, have begun mobilisation of their members to embark on “a total and comprehensive” nationwide strike by Wednesday, over the recent fuel subsidy removal and new pump price pronouncement by President Bola Tinubu and NNPCL respectively.

They include; the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) ….Read more

Senate Presidency: NDCC Drums Support For Akpabio, Recalls Exploits As Gov

A socio-political group, Niger Delta Conscience Coalition (NDCC) has endorsed the Senate Presidency ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing him as right and ripe for the top Job.

This was contained in a press statement made available to Journalists in Uyo Akwa Ibom State on Monday…Read more

10th Speaker: Progressive Governors’ Endorse Abbas, Kalu

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, South East Nigeria, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has said that the Forum has resolved to back the choice of the party for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

The governor made the disclosure when he hosted the campaign team of the Abbas/Kalu joint ticket led by the Joint Task–10th Assembly Coalition…Read more

Senate Presidency: 22 Senators-Elect Endorse Yari, Pay Homage To Buhari

The Senate Presidency ambition of former Governor of Zamfara State, Sen. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, received a major boost at the weekend, as more senators-elect have continued to rally around him as their preferred candidate ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

This is coming as no fewer than 22 Senators-elect from various political parties and drawn from across the six geo-political zones, endorsed his candidature…Read more

JUST-IN: Makinde Endorses Ogundoyin As 10th Oyo Assembly Speaker

The Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde on Monday endorsed the candidature of Debo Ogundoyin to serve as the Speaker of the state’s 10th House of Assembly.

Governor Makinde made the endorsement known during a ceremony held in Ona Ara Local Government Area. of the state…..Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Wike, Umahi, Akpabio

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with the three former governors, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the former governors arrived at the Villa at around 2:33 pm for the meeting. Read more

Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye Sues For Peace Between Yahaya Bello And SDP Candidate

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 Kogi State election, Senator Dino Melaye has strongly condemned the clash between the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka.

New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that Governor Bello’s convoy was reportedly attacked…Read more

Stop Your Smear Campaign Against Ondo Deputy Gov, ADAPHAI Warns Group

A Civil Society Organization, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace & Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) has flayed a group, Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) for what it termed a smear campaign against the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The group has alleged Ayedatiwa of physically assaulting his wife…Read more

10th Assembly: Allow Lawmakers-Elect Choose Their Leaders, Group Begs APC

Citizens Advocacy Group, Better Nigeria Movement has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to let the lawmakers elect their leaders for the 10th National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the ruling party had weeks ago nominated the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio… Read more

Let Us Begin Process Of Healing PDP, Embrace Unity – Makinde Urges Stakeholders

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria to put aside their differences and work towards the unity of the party.

According to a press statement made available to New Telegraph by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor….. Read more.

EU Restates Commitment To Strengthen Democratic Governance In Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has reiterated its commitment to engendering and strengthening democratic governance in the country through deepened engagement with young people, women, and persons with disabilities.

The EU, through its Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) funded programme… Read more

Ibrahimovic Announces Retirement From Football At 41

Swedish legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

Confirming the development, he said that his decision followed Ac Milan’s final game of the 2022/23 season. Read more

Fuel Subsidy : Court Stops NLC, TUC From Embarking On Strike

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja on Monday granted an order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on industrial strike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the two Unions mobilized their members to proceed on strike starting from Wednesday….Read more