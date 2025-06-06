Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 6

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, June 6, 2025

Eid Calls For Reflection On Sacrifice, Selflessness — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on Muslims to reflect on the core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness as they celebrate 2025 Eid-el-Kabir.

In his Sallah message to Nigerians on Thursday, the President

Tinubu Unveils Lekki Deep Seaport Road

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday unveiled the reconstructed Lekki-Epe Deep Seaport road in Lagos State.

The road, which was constructed under the Tax Credit scheme

Aminu’s Death, Profound Loss To Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the passing of Professor Jibril Aminu as a profound loss to Nigeria.

In a tribute to the respected academic and political

Sallah: Atiku Calls For Compassion, Kindness To Less Privileged

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on those in positions of authority to show compassion and prioritize the welfare of the people, in accordance with God’s command.

In his Eid al-Adha message to Nigerian Muslims, Atiku

Trump Bans Visas For New Foreign Students At Harvard

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a ban on visas for foreign students who are set to begin attending Harvard University, ramping up his administration’s crackdown on higher education.

The Trump administration has been in an ongoing

Trump Bans Chad, Congo, 10 Others From Entering US

United States (US) President, Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation barring citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States, citing national security concerns.

The full travel ban affects nationals from Afghanistan

Natasha Denies Blackmailing Tinubu in Viral Tape

The suspended senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Wednesday, denied any connection with a viral audio and video purportedly featuring her in a conversation with a journalist where she claimed that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, blackmailed President Bola Tinubu to have her imprisoned.

Dismissing the claim in a statement personally signed

Dangote Urges End To Medical Tourism, Calls For Local Drug Production

Africa’s richest man and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has called on Nigerians to end the reliance on medical tourism and prioritize local drug manufacturing to improve the nation’s healthcare sector.

Dangote made this appeal during a high-level panel

Courts Summon Akpabio, Nwaebony Over Sexual Harassment, Defamation Claim

In a significant legal development with far-reaching political implications, two separate divisions of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court have issued summonses to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Chief Whip Onyekachi Nwaebonyi over serious allegations, including sexual harassment, defamation, and violation of fundamental rights filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

In suit no. FCT/HC/CV/754/2025, Justice Abubakar

Tinubu Dismisses Criticisms, Says Only 47.7km Of Lagos-Calabar Highway Awarded

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed criticisms over the recent commissioning of a 30-kilometre stretch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, saying the completed segment is part of a sectioned contract — not the entire 750-kilometre project.

Responding to public commentary suggesting

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Muslims On Eid-El-Kabir

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslims across Nigeria, especially in Lagos, on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a message issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser

Eid-El-Kabir: AbdulRazaq Preaches Faithfulness, Patriotism

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the people of the state, especially the Muslim community, on the occasion of Eid-el-Adha, which begins on Friday, Dhul-Hijjah 10, 1446 A.H.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakayez

Tinubu: FG Secures Over $2.2b For Health Sector Reform

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the Federal Government has secured over $2.2 billion in commitments for health sector reform through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative launched in December 2023.

Tinubu made the disclosure on Thursday at the official

Tinubu, Akpabio Reiterate Govt’s Commitment To Transform Nigeria Police

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by Jackson

FG Inaugurates Ministerial Cttee For 2025 Democracy Day Celebration

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) for the 2025 Democracy Day Celebration, with a mandate to organise a memorable and befitting commemoration of the national event.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee

