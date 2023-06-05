Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, June 5, 2023

Bayelsa Guber: Why Diri Deserves Re-Election – PDP-GF

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has said that the “tremendous transformation” that Bayelsa State witnessed in the last four years is one of the reasons the people should return Douye Diri as their Governor in the November 11 governorship election.

The Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, in a congratulatory message to Governor Diri on his 64th birthday…Read more

JUST-IN: Kidnapped Anambra Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Rev Fr Stanislaus Mbamara who was abducted on May 3, 2023, has finally regained his freedom from his abductors on Sunday, May 4.

Recall that the Nnewi Catholic Diocese Chancellor, Rev Fr Raphael Ezogu…Read more

Shettima, Zulum, Buni, Bagudu, Others Attend Late Borno SSG’s Funeral Prayer

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, and Governor Mai Mala Buni were among thousands of sympathizers who attended the funeral prayer of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa.

Others were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon Umar Kadafur, Former Governor of Kebbi, Abubakar Bagudu…Read more

Strike: All Affiliate Unions United With Unshakeable Resolve – NLC

Ahead of its planned strike expected to commence on Wednesday should the Federal Government fail to revert to the old price of fuel, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said all affiliate unions were united in the resolve to prosecute the action nationwide.

The Congress made this known while debunking the lead story on the front page of one of the notable newspapers in the country and has described the report entitled “NLC Divided as North, South-West Chapters May Shun Planned Strike”…. Read more

JUST-IN: Adeleke Dissolves 7th Osun Assembly, To Inaugurate 8th Tuesday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the dissolution of the 7th Osun State Assembly and proclamation for the 8th Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Adeleke’s move is in line with the authority vested on him by Section 105, sub-section 3 of the Nigerian constitution. Read more

Gbajabiamila To Aides: We’ve Accomplished Much In Four Years

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended his aides for making his job as a presiding officer and alternate Chairman of the 9th National Assembly better.

Gbajabiamila said he could not help but commend his aides for having worked hard behind the scenes in the last four years to enable him to accomplish far-reaching interventions…Read more

Benue Journalists Hail Tinubu On Akume’s Appointment As SGF

The Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), describing the choice as a demonstration of expertise in leadership recruitment.

Dr Anule Emmanuel, President of CBJ made the remark on Sunday in a congratulatory message to Senator Akume on behalf of the group in Abuja. Read more

N/Central Senate Caucus Congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume, Hadejia On Appointments

The North Central Senate Caucus on Saturday congratulated Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator George Akume, and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia on their recent appointments to the esteemed positions of Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF, and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, respectively.

The Senator representing Niger East and Chairman of the Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa. Read more

Gov Idris Commends Malami’s Charitable Gestures To Kebbi People

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris has commended the charitable gesture of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami to the people of Kebbi State, urging him to continue his assistance to the less privileged in the state.

The Governor while receiving the former minister at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday upon his return to the state after eight years of service to Nigeria…Read more

Obaseki Assures Safety Of Edo Children, Pledges Reforms, Infrastructural Devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his government will do everything to guarantee the welfare, safety and protection of every child in the State.

He also pledged to provide a conducive environment and the right infrastructure to enable Edo children to reach their full potentia….Read more

JUST-IN: Sweden Declares Sex As Sport, Sets To Host Championship

Sweden has officially announced sex as a sport as its set to host its first-ever sex competition, New Telegraph reports.

It was also gathered that the participants will engage in sex sessions which can go up to six hours daily. Read more

Plateau APC Calls For Immediate Reinstatement Of Suspended 17 LGA Chairmen

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State on Sunday condemned in totality the suspension of elected Council Chairman and Councilors in the 17 local government councils of the state.

The spokesman of the opposition party, Hon. Sylvanus Namang while addressing Journalists in Jos pointed out that as a responsible opposition in the state…. Read more

Ogun Probes Murder Of TASUED Student As NANS, NAOSS Threaten Showdown

Ogun State government has ordered an investigation into the death of a 300-level student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun in Ijebu-Ode.

The student, identified as Oladipupo Adebayo was allegedly beaten to death by members of Imaweje community after he was alleged to be a cultist. Read more

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio Set Record

Maurizio Sarri was excited but calm following Lazio’s 2-0 win over Empoli, buttressing his happiness with his players after they secured a second-place finish in Serie A.

Lazio’s win ensured they finished second in the league, their highest finish since they won the Scudetto back in the 1999-2000 campaign. Read more

Subsidy: Ndume Begs NLC To Shelve Planned Strike

he Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, on Sunday, appealed to the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to shelve the planned strike, expected to commence on Wednesday.

Ndume made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja….Read more.