Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 5

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, June 5, 2025

Niger Flood: Tinubu Approves Release Of N2bn, 20 Trucks Of Rice For Victims

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the immediate release of ₦2 billion for the reconstruction of all houses affected by the flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this during…Read more

Tribunal Dismisses AA’s Petition Against Aiyedatiwa’s Victory

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting on the outcome of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a unanimous ruling, the Tribunal held that the AA lacked…Read more

Tinubu Hails Industrialist, Jolayemi At 85

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oyin Jolayemi, a prominent industrialist and business icon, on his 85th birthday.

The President, in a press release by his spokesman…Read more

Fubara Visits Tinubu In Lagos

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday visited President Bola Tinubu in his Lagos residence.

The President Special Adviser on Information and strategy…Read more

2027: Current Coalition Plan Will Boost Tinubu Return Ticket – Sowore

A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore on Tuesday stated that the current coalition plans will boost President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election rather than challenge it.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television…Read more

Amaechi Says Visiting Rivers Gives Him Mental Disorder Over Abandoned Projects

Former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that he no longer visits Rivers State, citing emotional distress caused by the abandonment and vandalism of infrastructure projects he initiated during his administration.

Speaking during a recent interview on Arise News…Read more

Enugu Govt Moves Against Illicit Spiritualists, Bandits, Kidnappers

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has transmitted an Executive Bill to the Enugu State House of Assembly to checkmate criminal activities among native doctors, herbalists and related persons in the state.

The proposed legislation entitled “Maintenance of Internal Security…Read more

Insecurity: Army Chief Visits Gov Alia In Benue

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday paid a visit to the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, as part of efforts to address the insecurity in the state.

According to a post shared on his X account, the governor…Read more

2027: Why Coalition To Remove Tinubu Slowed Down

Convener of the League of Northern Democrats (LND),Umar Ardo, on Wednesday explained why the momentum of the political coalition to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027 has slowed down.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme…Read more

Sen Jibrin Donates N22m To Families Of Late Kano Athletes

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who died in a motor accident on Saturday May, 31.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity…Read more

Share