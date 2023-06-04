Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, June 4, 2023

10th Assembly: Tinubu To Meet Opposition Lawmakers-Elect Monday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, June 5 meet with all the lawmakers-elect of the opposition parties in the National Assembly ahead of the June 10 Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House of Assembly election.

It is no longer news that as the day draws by, the leadership tussle of the key position in the NASS intensifies even as the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants jostle for the…..Read more

Adebayo Urges Tinubu To Cut Wastage, Corruption In Governance

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the February 25 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised President Bola Tinubu to cut the heavy burden of wastage and corruption in Nigeria.

Adebayo in a statement issued on Saturday said it is not enough for the President to remove fuel subsidy…Read more

FG Bans Children Below 11 Years From Common Entrance Examination

The Federal Government has banned children below the age of 11 from participating in the National Common Entrance Examination for admission into Unity Schools and made a presentation of birth certificates a compulsory requirement for prospective applicants during registration.

To this end, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr David Andrew Adejo, has directed the National Examination Council (NECO) to ensure strict measures…..Read more

Ibadan Elite Confer “Father Of Democracy In Africa” Award On Tinubu

An elitist Ibadan indigenes club, the Ibadan Solidarity Group (ISG), has conferred an award of “Father of Democracy in Africa” on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The ISG also installed Governor Seyi Makinde as its Patron, just as the Group Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria, Dr Sola Adeduntan, was honoured for his contributions to the growth of the bank and development of the Nigerian banking sector.

Presenting the award to Tinubu…..Read more

Group To Tinubu: Don’t Abandon Support Group For Technocrats

One of the support groups of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Like Minds Initiative for Tinubu, has asked the President not to abandon the group for so-called technocrats when it comes to appointments.

The Group which said this at the sidelines of a dinner to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima….Read more

Oyo Police Can’t Declare Me Wanted, Makinde Is My Destiny Helper, Says Auxiliary

In spite of the pronouncement of the Oyo state Police Command declaring wanted in connection with arms dealing, murder and kidnapping offences after his hotel and house were raided, the sacked Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, Lamidi Mukaila (a.k.a. Auxiliary), has declared that the police could not declare him wanted.

Speaking on an Ibad

an based FM radio programme from his hideout for the first time after his Isebo-Alakia hotel was raided and 78 of his loyalists arrested…Read more

Disquiet In PDP Over Makinde, Wike, Ibori’s Visit To Tinubu

The visit of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former governor of Del ta State, James Ibori, to Aso presidential villa on Friday is causing disquiet in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was the second time Makinde and Wike will be visiting Bola Tinubu since he emerged as Nigeria’s president.

The inclusion of Ibori, who had for long, been in control of Delta State politics even when he was serving a prison term in London, is causing concern in PDP. Read more

Ondo Govt Breaks Silence, Says Akeredolu Not Dead

The Ondo State Government has debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu is dead.

New Telegraph reports that news from some sections of the media had earlier claimed that Governor Akeredolu is dead following months of illness. Read more

I Sponsored 30 Bills, 18 Motions, As Ekwunife Accounts For Stewardship In Senate

The senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife on Saturday gave account of her four-year stay in the Senate, to her constituents.

The senator who addressed her constituents during a town hall meeting convened by her at Senator Uche Ekwunife Centre in Awka. Read more

S/East Loses $50bn To Poor Waste Management Monthly

Approximately 50 billion dollars is lost every month by the five South East states of Nigeria for not converting plastic waste to energy.

Consequent to this development, the geopolitical zone has suffered an unimaginable rate of Environmental hazards occasioned by the case of poor waste management in the area. Read more

Bukunmi Oluwasina Speaks On Growth, Shows Off Tattoo

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina on Saturday took to her social media page to share some captivating photos of herself, proudly displaying her tattoos.

The actress in an Instagram post shared on her official page shows off lovely photos of herself with a thoughtful message and a word of advice for the new month. Read more

Nwifuru Congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume, Hadejia

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru has congratulated Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also congratulated former Benue State Governor and immediate past Minister for Special Duties, Senator George Akume on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by the President. Read more

Drama As Mr Macaroni Threatens To ‘Beat Up’ Deyemi Okanlawon

Famous Nigerian comedian, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has threatened to beat up Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, if he ever sees him.

Mr Macaroni who took to his verified Twitter to issued the threat claimed Deyemi annoyed him so much that he would need to deal with him. Read more

Sanwo-Olu Receives Arsenal Star, Bukayo Saka

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Saturday received the Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka at the Marina State House.

Taking to his official Facebook page, Governor Sanwo-Olu shared pictures of his visit. Read more

Flying Eagles Must Thread With Caution Against South Korea –Adepoju

Former junior international, Mutiu Adepoju, has advised the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to thread with caution against their quarterfinal opponent, South Korea, at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Nigeria defeated host Argentina 2-0 in the Round of 16 to set up a date with South Korea who defeated Ecuador 3-2 in their own game. Read more