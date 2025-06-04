Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 4

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, June 4, 2025

[Photos] Tinubu Confers National Honour On Bill Gates

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday conferred National honors to billionaire Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft in his residence in Lagos.

Bill Gates, who is also the co-founder of the Bill Gates…Read more

Tinubu’s Two-Year Achievements Proof Of Visionary Leadership — Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has stated that the accomplishments of President Bola Tinubu’s administration within two years stand as undeniable proof of visionary and courageous leadership.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the inaugural National…Read more

Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader Resign In Ondo Assembly

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan, and the Majority Leader, Emmanuel Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, have resigned their positions.

Akinruntan, son of the Olugbo of Ugbo in Ilaje Local…Read more

Presidency To Clear N2tn Power Debt

Nigeria’s presidency on Monday reaffirmed its stance to clear the country’s N2 trillion legacy debt owed to electricity generation companies before the end of the third quarter of 2025.

A representative of the Special Adviser to the President…Read more

Shehu Sani Slams El-Rufai, Amaechi Over Criticism On Nigeria Govt

Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, on Monday slammed the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, over their recent criticisms of President Tinubu, accusing them of hypocrisy and selfish political motives.

New Telegraph recalls that Nasir El-Rufai, during…Read more

UK Endorses Moroccan Autonomy Plan On Western Sahara

The United Kingdom has endorsed the Moroccan Autonomy Proposal. It is viewed as the most credible basis to settle the dispute over the Western Sahara. The proposal is considered viable and pragmatic.

In a landmark diplomatic meeting, Sunday, the UK stated…Read more

S’Korea Votes For New President After Martial Law Turmoil

South Koreans began voting on Tuesday, June 3, for a new president, capping six months of political upheaval following ex-leader Yoon Suk Yeol’s disastrous declaration of martial law.

A handful of elderly voters lined up at a polling station…Read more

Propose Alternative To Tinubu’s Reforms, Presidency Challenges Opposition

The Presidency has challenged opposition figures criticizing President Bola Tinubu’sreform agenda to put forward alternative strategies instead of engaging in unproductive criticism.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public…Read more

Judicial Workers Suspend Strike, Resumes Wednesday

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday suspended its ongoing strike and instructed its members to resume work on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

New Telegraph reports that a communique issued…Read more

MDAs Yet To Account For N300b – Reps

The House of Representatives has revealed that over N300 billion in public expenditure remains unaccounted for by various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

This disclosure comes ahead of the National Conference…Read more

Anambra 2025: LP’s Moghalu Unveils Okaro As Running Mate

The Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate for the November 2025 election in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has officially unveiled Mrs. Ifeoma Veronica Okaro as his running mate, marking what many observers describe as a visionary and strategic partnership.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony in Abuja… Read more

2027: Shun Personal Ambition, LP Tells Opposition

The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party has urged opposition political parties in Nigeria to set aside personal ambitions, greed, and internal divisions, and focus on presenting Nigerians with a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more Speaking at the African Democratic Congress (ADC)…

Surge On TVET Portal Excites Minister

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has expressed delight over the overwhelming response by Nigerian youths to the newly launched Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative, with over 95,000 applications received just days after its rollout.

Dr. Alausa, in a post on his official X handle…Read more

FG To Prosecute Parents, Guardians Aiding Examination Malpractice

The Federal Government has warned that parents or guardians found aiding or abetting examination malpractice will face prosecution under the law.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunde Alausa…Read more

Ondo Govt Upgrades Drug Warehouse

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has unveiled the newly upgraded Central Medical Stores in Akure, now transformed into a Pharma-grade Warehouse, as part of efforts to eliminate fake and counterfeit drugs in the state.

Speaking at the commissioning, the governor emphasized…Read more

