Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 30

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, June 29, 2025

Abbas Urges Youth To Embrace Entrepreneurship

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged Nigerian youth to contribute to nation-building by leveraging entrepreneurship and ICT skills to solve real-world problems.

Abbas made the call on Sunday in Zaria while addressing the third batch of graduands from the Shamsuna Ahmed…Read more

Education Crucial To Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has emphasized that education remains a vital tool for unlocking Nigeria’s vast human potential, fostering national unity, and driving socioeconomic development.

Atiku made this assertion on Sunday while speaking at the Graduation and Prize-Giving Day of Pacesetters’ School in Abuja…Read more

2027: Okpebholo Vows To Deliver 2.5m Votes For Tinubu

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has pledged to deliver 2.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing extensive infrastructural development across the state—particularly in rural areas—as the foundation for achieving this political target.

Speaking at the South-South Stakeholders Forum of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), held in Benin City…Read more

Presidency: Tinubu’s Visit To St Lucia’ll Rekindle Ancestral Bonds

Following scathing criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to St. Lucy, the Presidency has said that the visit is to rekindle ancestral bonds and explore economic possibilities with the Caribbean country.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga made this clarification…Read more

St Lucia’s Visit: Tinubu Prioritises Rich People’s Interest – Obi

Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi, said the President Bola Tinubu is channelling his energy into satisfying the interest of the elites, while the masses of the country are languishing in want.

Obi in a statement on X, wondered why the president preferred a leisure trip to St. Lucia in the Caribbean…Read more

Aiyedatiwa Appreciates Abegunde’s Contributions To N’Delta Dev’t

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has commended Chief Ifedayo Abegunde, the Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for his outstanding contributions to youth empowerment and the development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the celebration of Chief Abegunde’s 70th birthday held at the International Culture and Event Centre…Read more

Saudi Arabian Govt Approves Burial Of Dantata In Medina

The Government of Saudi Arabia has granted formal approval for the burial of the late elder statesman and renowned business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, in the holy city of Medina.

Dantata, who passed away in Abu Dhabi, will be transported to Medina where he will be laid to rest…Read more

Strip President Of Power To Appoint INEC Chair, IGP, ADP Tells NASS

The National Chairman of the Advanced Democratic Party (ADP), Alhaji Yabagi Sani, on Sunday called for the removal of the power to appoint the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) from the president.

This was as he advocated for a review of the section of the constitution that empowers the president to appoint the Inspector-General of Police (IGP)...Read more

Obi Mourns Billionaire Industrialist, Dantata

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has joined other renowned individuals to mourn the passing of elder statesman and billionaire industrialist, Aminu Dantata.

Obi, in a condolence message issued on his official X handle…Read more

Fubara Tells Supporters, No Sacrifice Too Big To Pay For Rivers

Following the peace deal with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has told his supporters that there is no sacrifice too big to pay for the peace, stability and progress of the oil-rich state.

Addressing his supporters in Port Harcourt on Saturday…Read more