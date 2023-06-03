Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, June 3, 2023

JUST-IN: Tinubu Promises Workers New Minimum Wages

President Bola Tinubu on Friday assured that the new minimum wage would be reviewed to reflect current realities.

President Tinubu who gave the assurance in a statement issued by the Director of Information, State House……Read more

FULL LIST: Tinubu Announces First Set Of Appointments

Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday officially announced his first set of appointees as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

President Tinubu announced the appointment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (CoS) in Abuja. Read more

Again, Court Sacks Ayu As Pdp National Chairman

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday assumed a more disturbing dimension as a High Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital finally removed the embattled PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, from office.

The court also ruled that Ayu can no longer hold office as the national chairman of the party “having lost membership of the party in his Igyorov council ward of Gboko Local Government Area of the state. A member of the party, Engr. Conrad Terhide Utaan had dragged Ayu to court….Read more

Oseke Hails Gbajabiamila On Appointment As Chief Of Staff

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Hon. Preye Oseke, has hailed Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila’s appointment as Chief of Staff by President Bola Tinubu.

Until his appointment, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly. Read more

Reverse Petrol Price Till Agreement With Labour Is Reached, TUC Tells FG

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has asked the Federal Government to revert to the old price of petrol until an agreement was reached between the trade unions and government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the masses.

Arising from its National Executive Council, (NEC) meeting on Friday in Abuja, TUC President. Read more

Senate Presidency: Uncertainty, Confusion Trail Akpabio’s Camp

There is uncertainty and confusion in the camp of a former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is a strong contender in the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.

This is as the camps of other contenders in the Senate Presidency race, in the persons of Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Abdul’aziz Yari, Sani Musa, and Osita Izunaso are in continuous dialogue. Read more

12 Things You May Not Know About Tinubu’s CoS, Femi Gbajabiamila

After weeks of speculation, the newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu on Friday officially appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his new Chief of Staff (CoS).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the latest development was contained in a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the State House Director of Information. Read more

FULL LIST: Otti Appoints Uche Nwosu As CoP, 21 Others

The newly inaugurated Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti on Friday made 22 new appointments, New Telegraph reports.

The new appointment was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko. Read more

Abbas Congratulates Gbajabiamila As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the speakership position in the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President/Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abbas said Gbajabiamila’s appointment is a testament to his pedigree…Read more

Bode George Denies Seeking Appointment In Tinubu’s Government

The former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has described as a sheer fallacy and a bundle of untruth the rumour that he has accepted a political job under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Bode George in a statement said he’s too old to engage in any full-time work…Read more

EFCC Lacks Constitutional Powers To Probe Zamfara State’s Accounts, Court Declares

A Federal High Court, sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State has declared that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) does not have the powers to invite (by letters, telephone calls, or any other means of communication) serving and past officials of the Zamfara State Government for the purpose of explaining how the state’s funds are utilised.

The Court held that the power to audit the public accounts of Zamfara State is not vested in the 1st Defendant (EFCC) or any other authority, person…..Read more

JUST-IN: AA Guber Candidate Withdraws Petition Against Makinde’s Victory

The candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 governorship election in Oyo State, Babatunde Ajala, has withdrawn his petition challenging Governor Seyi Makinde’s electoral victory.

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its candidate, Adeniran Oluwaseye. AA as well as, its candidate, Babatunde Ajala…..Read more

Anambra Carpets IPOB Spokesman Over Insecurity

Anambra State Government on Friday described the allegations levelled against it by the spokesman of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful for fueling insecurity in the area as most unfortunate.

It also accused the spokesman of using known suspects to unleash mayhem on the people of the state who he claims he is fighting for. Read more

Embrace Act Of Forgiveness, Bishop Oyedepo Tells Plateau IDPs

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel has asked Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau State to embrace the act of forgiveness.

Bishop Oyedepo made the call while delivering relief materials worth over N20 million to the victims of recent attacks in the IDP camp in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. Read more

Federal High Court To Commence Annual Holiday July 24

The Chief Justice (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho on Friday announced that the court’s annual vacation for 2023 will start on July 24.

Tsoho disclosed this in a statement issued by Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, the FHC’s Assistant Director of Information, and made available to newsmen in Abuja. Read more

10th Assembly: Jaji Gets Fresh Endorsement

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfuwang has thrown his weight behind the aspiration of Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji for the speakership of the 10th Assembly.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed this when Hon. Jaji led a delegation of members of the House of Representatives on Friday to solicit his support at the Government House in Little Rayfield Jos. Read more