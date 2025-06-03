Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 3

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Eid-ul-Adha Celebrations: FG Declares June 6,9 Public Holiday
The Federal Government on Monday declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.
The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made…Read more
High Court, Appeal, Lock As Judiciary Embarks On Strike
The Federal High Court and Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja were shut on Monday, leaving lawyers, court staff, and litigants unable to access the premises.
This comes despite a statement issued on Sunday…Read more
NiMet Predicts Thunderstorms, Rain From Monday
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Sunday predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday, June 2 to Wednesday, June 4 across the country.
According to the NiMet’s weather outlook released…Read more
Insecurity: Take-It-Back Movement Announces Nationwide Protest June 12
The Take It Back Movement announced plans on Monday to hold a nationwide protest on June 12, aiming to draw attention to the country’s worsening insecurity, shrinking civic space, and growing economic hardship.
In a statement issued by its National Coordinator…Read more
US Condoles Niger Govt Over Tragic Flood
The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria on Monday expressed sadness over the floods that struck Niger State, leaving at least 151 people dead and displacing more than 3,000 residents.
In a statement issued on its X handle, the US Mission…Read more
No One Can Remove Me From PDP – Wike
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday fired back at those calling for his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Speaking during a media parley in Abuja…Read more
Niger LG Polls: 805 Candidates To Contest Elections – NSIEC
The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced that a total of 805 candidates from 10 political parties will participate in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for November 1, 2025.
Chairman of NSIEC, Mohammed Jibrin Imam…Read more
Group Slams Inauguration Of ‘Unfinished’ Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
Public procurement advocacy group, Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) on Sunday criticised the inauguration of a 30-kilometre stretch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, describing the move as misleading and premature.
According to a statement signed by its Country Head…Read more
Shettima: FG Seeks $25bn Investment For Undersea Gas Pipeline To Europe
Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the federal government was seeking $25 billion investments for undersea gas pipeline project to supply gas to Europe.
This came as he said the President Bola Tinubu’s…Read more
