Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 29

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, June 29, 2025

Tinubu Arrives Saint Lucia For State Visit

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. local time, marking the first leg of his two-nation trip to the Caribbean and South America.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu was received at Hewanorra International Airport…Read more

Akume Remains SGF — Presidency

The Presidency has debunked rumours circulating on social media suggesting that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has resigned.

The false reports claimed that Akume had been appointed as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with Hadiza…Read more

Deji Adeyanju Retracts Comment On Fubara-Wike Peace Deal

Prominent Nigerian activist and human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has softened his stance on the recent reconciliation between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Adeyanju, who had initially warned that the truce could be facilitated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…Read more

Buhari Mourns Business Titan, Visionary Leader Aminu Dantata

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as a visionary leader whose legacy in philanthropy and entrepreneurship transformed lives and reshaped Nigeria’s business landscape.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the former president said:

“His contributions…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Adeniyi On Election As Chairperson Of World Customs Council

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his unanimous election as Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels on Saturday.

Adeniyi made history as the first Nigerian to lead the 73-year-old global body, which comprises 186 member countries…Read more

Obi Knocks Tinubu Over Trips To Saint Lucia, Brazil

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s frequent trips abroad when the country is embroiled in myriad problems in virtually all areas of governance

Speaking via his verified X handle on Saturday, Obi wondered why a sitting president of a country would embark...Read more

APC Govs Speaks On Ganduje’s Resignation As Nat’l Chairman

Amid the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governors elected on the platform of the party, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), have described the development as a natural step in the party’s ongoing evolution.

Speaking in a communiqué issued after their two-day strategic meeting in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday…Read more

Atiku, LP Mourn Dantata, Call For His Immortalisation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, have described the death of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, as a monumental loss to the business community and humanity.

In separate condolence messages, both leaders paid glowing tributes to the late industrialist, highlighting his invaluable…Read more

Kalu Brings Solar Factory To Igbere

The South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria are set to benefit from a new alternative energy option as the foundation stone for the first-ever solar panel manufacturing factory in the area was laid in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The initiative, like the cashew processing factory before…Read more

Abbas Mourns Aminu Dantata

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of billionaire businessman and renowned philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished and patriotic citizens.

Alhaji Dantata died on Saturday at the age of 94…Read more

Why Ganduje’s Exit May Open Door For Kwankwaso As APC Chairman

Following the resignation of Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chieftain of the party has predicted the emergence of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a potential replacement.

Concerned by the sudden resignation of Ganduje from the exalted position, the APC chief said he believed Ganduje…Read more

Fubara, Wike Meet In Rivers After Reconciliation

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, have met in public after peace talks with President Bola Tinubu,

Saturday Telegraph reports that the trio were seen together at a funeral service in Rumueprikom, Wike’s hometown...Read more

PDP BoT Insists On June 30 NEC Meeting

The political crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday took an unusual turn after the Board of Trustees (BoT) insisted that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting be held on Monday, June 30, as scheduled.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the new decision by the party’s BoT contradicts the stance of the party’s acting National Chairman…Read more

Tax Reforms: Sulaiman-Ibrahim Hails Tinubu

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed strong support for President Bola Tinubu’s recent assent to the Tax Reforms Law, describing it as a significant stride toward improving the welfare of Nigerians.

In a statement signed in Abuja by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the Minister noted…Read more

How Ganduje Was Forced To Resign As APC Nat’l Chairman – Source

Details have emerged that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, was compelled to resign from his position.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Ganduje tendered his resignation letter on Friday, June 27, over health…Read more

Obi Lauds Ganduje Over Resignation As Nat’l APC Chairman

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday commended the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Describing the development as an honourable decision that sets a precedent for other leaders facing health...Read more