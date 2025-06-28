Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 28

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturaday, June 28, 2025

Why Ganduje Resigned

Although the Presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President on Publicity and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on Friday said the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, resigned on health grounds, Saturday Telegraph gathered otherwise.

Ganduje was said to have submitted his resignation letter as the Chairman of the party but competent sources…

I Saved Iran’s President From Assassination -Trump

United States (US) President, Donald Trump, said on Friday that he had saved Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from assassination and lashed out at the supreme leader for ingratitude.

He declared that he would order more bombing if the country…

Tinubu Embarks On Visit To St Lucia, Attends BRICS Summit In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday on a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

His first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will pay a state visit as part of efforts to deepen Nigeria's engagement with Caribbean…

Tinubu Appoints Ismael Ahmed Chairman, Presidential CNG Initiative

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, announced the appointment of Barrister Ismael Ahmed as the Executive Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, presidential media aide, Ahmed will coordinate the operations…

Ganduje Resigns As APC Nat’l Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano State, cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to prioritize…

Obasanjo Urges African Leaders To Cut Waste

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has once again urged African leaders to drastically cut down on wasteful spending and tackle corruption head-on to achieve the prosperity the continent aspires to.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at the ongoing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Afreximbank, Obasanjo…

Why Africa Is Not Industrialised – Dangote

Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has identified the lack of electricity and inconsistent government policies as two major obstacles hindering industrialisation across the African continent.

Dangote stated that these two factors are critical to the success of any industrial sector, noting that their absence…

We’ve Resolved To Work Together With Fubara- Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, confirmed that the political rift between him and Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has been resolved following a peace meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after the closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the former Rivers State…

Tinubu Reconciles Wike, Fubara, Aggrieved Rivers Assembly Members

President Bola Tinubu may have brokered peace among the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; his political protégé and suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; and the aggrieved members of the state House of Assembly following a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa on Thursday night.

Those in attendance included Wike, Fubara, and the suspended lawmakers led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule…

Tinubu Confers GCON Award On Afrexim Bank President Oramah

Impressed with monumental achievements Afrexim bank recorded under ten years leadership of its President and Chairman of board of Directors , Professor Benedict Oramah, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday conferred on him Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger( GCON), a prestigious national honor in Nigeria.

Declaring open 32nd Annual Meetings of the bank, an elated president Tinubu said under Professor Benedict Oramah…