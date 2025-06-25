Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 25

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Purported Non-Registration Of ADA Fake News – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as false a media report claiming that the proposed political association, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), would not be registered because it has yet to meet the required conditions.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information…Read more

Nat’l Secretaryship: PDP, INEC Meeting Ends In Deadlock

The meeting between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday failed to resolve the lingering crisis over the party’s National Secretary position.

Convened at the instance of the PDP, the meeting…Read more

Dialogue: Shettima Lauds Nigeria-Brazil $1b Agric Deal

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended the over $1 billion Green Imperative agricultural initiative, describing it as a milestone in Nigeria’s renewed strategic alliance with Brazil, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and practical cooperation.

Speaking on Tuesday during the opening session…Read more

Tinubu Hosts Queen Mary, Seeks Expanded Cooperation On Livestock Devt

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized the need to expand Nigeria’s dairy and livestock economy, citing its vast potential for job creation, rural development, and food security in light of the country’s growing population.

Speaking on Tuesday at the State House while receiving…Read more

Tinubu Urges Alibaba To Keep Inspiring Young Comedians At 60

President Bola Tinubu has urged veteran comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, to continue inspiring the younger generation of comedians as he clocks 60.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Urges APC Candidates To Mobilize Ahead Of July 12 LG Elections

In a strategic push to solidify the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s political dominance in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on all APC candidates and party leaders not to take the upcoming July 12 Local Government Elections for granted.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday…Read more

Senate Urges FG To Probe Mokwa Flood Disaster

The Senate on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to investigate the recent devastating flood that claimed over 700 lives and destroyed property worth more than ₦10 billion in Mokwa, Niger State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion…Read more

Tackling Poverty, Not Armament, Best Way To Eliminate Crime – Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has reiterated that addressing poverty and underdevelopment is the most effective way to combat crime and insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on X, Obi expressed satisfaction…Read more

NAFDAC: Reps Demand Details Of Fines Collected On Fake Drugs

The House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drug Administration and Control on Tuesday asked the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to submit detailed records of fines collected from traders of fake and substandard drugs during a nationwide enforcement exercise targeting open drug markets.

The Chairman of the Committee, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo…Read more

FCCPC To Arraign MultiChoice CEO Over Obstruction Of Investigation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) announced on Tuesday that it will be arraigning MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, and other executives for obstructing the investigation and failing to comply with legal summons.

This action follows a charge sheet marked FHC/ABJ/CR/197/2025…Read more

