Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 24

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Agric Renaissance: Tinubu Launches 2,000 Tractors For Mechanized Farming

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja declared that Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance has begun as he commissioned 2,000 tractors for nationwide deployment under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

The commissioning ceremony marked the programme’s formal launch at the National Agricultural Seeds Council…Read more

Why 10th House Places Dialogue Over Confrontation With Executive – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said the 10th House under his leadership has adopted dialogue and consensus with the executive arm of the government on national issues, rather than open confrontation that yields no results for the citizenry.

“Under my leadership, the 10th House of Representatives has pursued a more balanced approach. Rather…Read more

APC Built On Solid Foundation, Can’t Be Threatened By Newcomers – Nkire

A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has disagreed with those who fear that the decamping politicians from other political parties to the APC, might become a source of trouble for the ruling party.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, Chief Nkire said what made such a development most unlikely…Read more

4th AU Forum: Shettima Seeks Informal Economy Integration

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has declared that Africa’s future economic success depends on its ability to integrate the informal sector into the formal intra-African trade framework, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to him, the promise of a better future for Africa does not depend on the skyscrapers being constructed…Read more

Nigeria Becoming Global Powerhouse In Agriculture- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday said that his administration is fulfilling its promise to Nigerians to make Nigeria a global powerhouse in agriculture.

Tinubu who this known during the launch of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanization Programmed…. Read more

FG Records N6.9tn Revenue In Q1 2025 – Edun

The Federal Government generated ₦6.9 trillion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 40 percent increase from the ₦5.2 trillion recorded in the previous quarter.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this on Monday… Read more

Nigeria Customs To Recruit 3,927 Cadets In 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to recruit 3, 927 cadets in 2025 to add to its current staff strength of 16,245 personnel.

CGC Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this while presenting the 2025 Nigeria Customs Service Budget before the House of Representatives… Read more

2027: Coalition Ticket Will Not Be Zoned To Any Region – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council and a member of the new political coalition aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election, stated on Sunday that the presidential ticket of the political alignment will not be zoned to any particular region.

The Veteran Nollywood actor, who made this known on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said no one would… Read more

Benue: Falana Condemns FG Over Delay In Prosecuting Suspects

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, criticised the Federal and Benue State Governments for the delay in prosecuting arrested suspects in connection with the waves of killings across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued under the platform of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond… Read more

Reps Minority Caucus Condemns Killing Of 12 Travellers In Plateau

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the killings of travelers on Friday in Plateau State by some locals… Read more

The caucus stated this in a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, Deputy Minority Leader

Share