Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, June 23, 2025

Tinubu Expresses Concern Over Slow Pace Of ECOWAS Standby Force

President Bola Tinubu has expressed concern over the slow pace of activating the ECOWAS Standby Force, urging West African leaders to expedite efforts in the collective fight against terrorism and transnational crimes.

The President raised the issue during his opening address at the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS…Read more

ECOWAS Chair: Tinubu Hands Over To Sierra Leone President

The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on Sunday emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Following his emergence, President Bola Tinubu handed over the mantle of leadership to President… Read more

Tinubu: We’ll Reshape Economic Diplomacy To Build Progressive W’Africa

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the commitment of leaders within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reshape economic diplomacy in the region and build a sub-region that delivers shared prosperity

He said the foundation for this transformation was already being laid through various initiatives such as the ECOWAS… Read more

INEC Working With APC To Scuttle Our NEC Meeting – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of ulterior motive in rejecting the notice of its June 30 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

INEC had on June 13, told PDP that the notice of the meeting sent to it was “not in compliance with the requirement…Read more

Lamido’s Claims On Tinubu’s Role In June 12 Annulment False — Presidency

The Presidency has described as false and revisionist the claims by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, regarding President Bola Tinubu’s role in the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting to Lamido’s assertion that Tinubu was among the politicians who supported the annulment orchestrated…Read more

Constitution Review: Senate To Hold Two-Day Public Hearing

The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has announced a comprehensive two-day zonal public hearing to be held simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The hearings…Read more

Tinubu Hosts ECOWAS Leader At 67th Summit In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, hosted the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, amid key regional dynamics following recent military withdrawals.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Saturday, June 21, Abuja’s International Conference Centre hosted the inaugural…Read more

Atiku Meets Obasanjo, Shettima, El-Rufai, Gowon, Others

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, met with his former principal, President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Atiku also met with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, National leader…. Read more

Tinubu Condemns Borno Attack, Mourns Victims Of Kano Explosion

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the suicide bombing that occurred in Konduga, Borno State, describing the attack as a cowardly act.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President condemned… Read more

Plateau: Tinubu Orders Arrest Of Travelers Killers

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killing of 12 travelers in Plateau State and directed security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Reacting to reports that the victims, including the father and brother of a groom, were attacked while traveling… Read more

