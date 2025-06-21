Share

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, June 21, 2025

Wike: No Compensation Is Enough For Abuja Natives’ Sacrifice

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday acknowledged that no amount of compensation can adequately repay the indigenous people of Abuja for the sacrifice of their ancestral lands to pave the way for the development of Nigeria’s capital city.

Wike made the remark during the inauguration of the newly

House Of Reps Sets July Dates For Constitution Review Hearings

The Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives will hold public hearings across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones in July as part of efforts to gather citizens’ input on proposed constitutional amendments.

Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Speaker

IPMAN Hails Dangote’s Petrol Distribution Plan

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) expressed its support on Friday for the recent announcement by Dangote Refinery to distribute petrol and diesel free of charge to marketers nationwide.

In an appearance on Channels Television's Sunrise

2027: Discussion On Tinubu Running Mate Not On Board -APC Secretary

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, on Friday stated that President Tinubu enjoys an overwhelming endorsement from party stakeholders to run for re-election in 2027 but discussions for the choice of his running mate are not on the table yet.

New Telegraph recalls that on Sunday, June 15, during a summit

Benue: Adebayo Slams Tinubu For Not Visiting Yelewata Town

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, on Friday criticised President Tinubu for not visiting Yelewata town in Benue State where scores of residents were killed by vicious marauders.

New Telegraph recalls that

Benue: Crisis: Tinubu Can’t Take Sides -APC Chieftain

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, on Friday stated that President Tinubu can’t take sides in the crisis rocking Benue.

Basiru remarked on Channels Television's The Morning

Rage Of Nature: Living Dangerously With Flood

The rainy season is here again with Nigeria expected to experience varying rainfall patterns, with some areas facing high flood risks. In a country notoriously prone to flooding with the devastating impact felt year after year, there is anxiety that the impending deluge would, as usual, disrupt socio-economic activities and endanger lives. Isioma Madike reports.

You Betrayed Aburi Accord, Lit Fire Of War, Umeh Tackles Gowon

The Senator representing Anambra Central on the platform of Labour Party, Victor Umeh, has called on former Head of State, retired General Yakubu Gowon, to tender an unreserved apology to the Igbo people over his role in the Nigerian Civil War.

Uneh made this call while reacting to comments made

Edo Govt Launches Reforms For Sustainable Healthcare

The Edo State deputy governor, Dennis Idahosa, on Thursday said that the Senator Monday Okpebholo led administration has initiated policies and reforms that will ensure a sustainable healthcare delivery system.

Idahosa stated this while chairing the second meeting

Nigeria Can Earn Over $60b In Carbon Credit Annually – Lemo

Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Dr. Tunde Lemo, has said that Nigeria can earn over $60 billion in carboncredit revenue per year, reaching over 100 million households in benefits and tangible social impact returns.

He stated that just as crude oil defined the nation's trade

