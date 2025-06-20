Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 20

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, June 20, 2025

2027: Kaduna Has No Reason To Vote Anyone Except Tinubu — Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared that the people of Kaduna State have no justification to vote for any other candidate besides President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to Abbas, President Tinubu has demonstrated…Read more

Tinubu Hails Gov Sani For Restoring Peace, Devt In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his leadership in restoring peace, unity, and development to the state.

Read more The President, who was on an official visit to Kaduna…

Share