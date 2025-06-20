Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 20

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, June 20, 2025
2027: Kaduna Has No Reason To Vote Anyone Except Tinubu — Abbas
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared that the people of Kaduna State have no justification to vote for any other candidate besides President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.
According to Abbas, President Tinubu has demonstrated…Read more
Tinubu Hails Gov Sani For Restoring Peace, Devt In Kaduna
President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, commended Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his leadership in restoring peace, unity, and development to the state.
Public Officials Concealing Critical Financial Records From Scrutiny – Ibas
The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd), on Thursday revealed that some officials of the state government have deliberately withheld critical financial records required for capturing the state’s first-quarter expenditures for 2025.
Ibas made this disclosure while defending the 2025…Read more
Rivers Budget: Ibas Appears Before Senate
The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), on Thursday arrived at the Senate for the hearing on the ₦1.48 trillion budget of the state.
New Telegraph reports that Ibas was accompanied…Read more
NEC Postpones Planned 150th Meeting
The National Economic Council (NEC) has postponed its meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the NEC…Read more
Benue Massacre: Adebayo Faults Tinubu’s Visit
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has expressed disappointment over the manner in which President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State was conducted following the killing of residents by a militant group.
In a strongly worded statement, Adebayo criticized…Read more
Defamation: Natasha Arrives In Court For Arraignment
Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is currently suspended and represents the Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Thursday arrived at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)High Court in Maitama, Abuja, for her arraignment on charges of alleged defamation.
New Telegraph reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan entered…Read more
Defamation: Heavy Security In FCT High Court Ahead Of Natasha’s Arraignment
Police operatives took over security arrangements at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday in anticipation of the arraignment of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on charges of defamation.
New Telegraph gathered that over 200 police personnel…Read more
Benue: Farotimi Faults Tinubu Visit Says Better If He Didn’t Go
Human rights activist and lawyer Dele Farotimi on Thursday stated that it would have been better if President Tinubu had not visited Benue State than to visit the state and remain unfeeling towards the plight of its people.
Farotimi who made the remark in an interview on Channels…Read more
Tinubu Sets To Inaugurate Key Projects In Kaduna
President Bola Tinubu is expected in Kaduna State on Thursday, June 19 for the inauguration of several key developmental projects executed by the administration of Governor Uba Sani.