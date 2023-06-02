Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, June 2, 2023

JUST-IN: Labour Union Announces Nationwide Strike

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has directed its workers to shut down all operations of shipping companies as it announced an indefinite nationwide strike starting from Monday, May 5.

New Telegraph gathered that the strike was as a result of a lingering dispute with….. Read more

Fuel Subsidy: CSOs Threaten Nationwide Protest, Give 7-Day Ultimatum

The Civil Society Organizations under the umbrella of the Free Nigeria Movement have given President Bola Tinubu seven days Ultimatum to reverse his pronouncement on petrol subsidy removal or witness the mother of all protests, nationwide.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday said the President’s pronouncement… Read more

EFCC Grills Fayemi Over Alleged N4bn Fraud

Former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is under interrogation at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It was gathered that the former governor is at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

According to sources privy to the development, Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility at about 10 am yesterday

Oyebanji, Fayemi, Ex-Dep Govs Pay Glowing Tribute To Late Egbeyemi

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday led former governors of the state, former deputy governors, and prominent citizens to pay glowing tributes to the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, the late Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, at a special commendation service organised by the state government in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The late Egbeyemi who passed on March 18…Read more

10th Assembly: Shettima Pleads With Yari To Concede Senate Presidency To Kalu

The leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima has pleaded with the Former Governor of Zamfara State and frontline Senate Presidential aspirant, Senator Abdulaziz Yari to concede the Senate President to the former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday morning…..Read more

Petrol Price Will Come Down – Kyari Tells Nigerians

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari has said that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel will reduce as a result of competition that will follow the full deregulation of the downstream sector or the removal of petrol subsidy.

He spoke during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday… Read more

CBN Debunks Report Of Alleged Devaluation Of Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked a report by a national daily that it has devalued the naira to N631 per dollar at the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window.

A top official of the apex bank, who told New Telegraph that the report is completely false warned… Read more

Ogun Muslims Task Abiodun On Good Governance

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State has tasked Governor Dapo Abiodun with the need to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

To this end, the clerics said it would soon present its position paper on good governance to the Governor. Read more

Umo Eno Condoles With Ex-PDP Chairman Over Wife’s Demise

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno on Thursday visited the Shelter Afrique residence of Obong Paul Ekpo, the member-elect of the Federal House of Representatives, to commiserate with him on the demise of his beloved wife, Mrs Vivian Paul Ekpo.

The Governor, who arrived at the former PDP State Chairman’s residence after the close of work. Read more

Drug Abuse: Declare State Of Emergency, Reps Tell FG

Worried by the adverse effects of drug abuse, the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the menace in the country.

The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Francis Agbo (PDP, Benue) on Thursday and seconded by Rep. Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra). Read more

No Project Will Be Stalled In Bayelsa – Duba

As the Prosperity Administration under Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa winds up her first tenure, it has assured that no project in the state will be Stalled or abandoned during their time despite the paucity of funds from the federal government in recent times.

The State Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba. Read more

Adeleke Charges New Iyaloja On Effective Service Delivery

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged the newly inaugurated Iyaloja-General and other market executives to see the appointment as a clarion call for effective service delivery, both in their locality and the entire State.

Governor Adeleke gave the charge during the inauguration of the new Ijaloja-General of the state held in the Local Government Service Commission Hall, State Secretariat Complex, Abere …..Read more

Fuel Subsidy: Nigerian Lawmaker Drops Car For Bicycle

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, Haruna Jilantikiri, the Chief Whip of the Adamawa State House of Assembly has opted for a bicycle to run his daily activities.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that oil marketers increased the price of fuel from N198 per litre to over N500 litre shortly after President Bola Tinubu announced the end of the fuel subsidy in Nigeria. Read more

We’re Currently Reviewing Our Licencing Categories – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it was currently reviewing its licensing categories to accommodate technological advancements in the industry such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Network as a Service (NaaS), and Internet of Things (IoT) in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta…..Read more

Northern Women, Miyetti Allah Seek NLC’s Action Against Subsidy Removal

As Nigerians lament the hardship removal of petroleum subsidy has begun to mete out to them, several groups, including the Northern Women Assembly (NOWA), and Miyetti Allah, have urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to take a decisive action against the Federal Government’s decision which has led to a monumental increase in the price of fuel.

The Labour Congress in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero yesterday in Abuja….Read more