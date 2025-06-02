Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 2

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, June 2, 2025

APC Stakeholders Applaud Tinubu For Dogara’s Appointment

Following the appointment of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as the Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC), the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State have praised President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement released on Saturday by Rabiu Garba…Read more

Buhari Mourns Victims Of Niger Floods, Kano Auto Crash

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with the people of Niger State following the death of more than 100 persons in a tragic flood incident that destroyed homes and displaced thousands of residents.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu…Read more

Kalu Condoles Abia, Niger Govts Over Aba Billboard Tragedy, Mokwa Floods

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the governments and people of Abia and Niger states following the recent billboard collapse in Aba and the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area.

A large billboard located along the Aba-Owerri Road collapsed…Read more

Why I Would Have Implemented Tinubu’s Policies – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained why he would have implemented some of the economic policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu, had he been Nigeria’s president.

Amaechi made this known while raising serious concerns…Read more

Insecurity: Bishop Onuoha Urges Tinubu To Prioritize Security

Prominent Methodist Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has issued a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Government to shift focus from political ambition to national security.

Bishop Onuoha made this appeal on Saturday in Umuahia…Read more

Flood: Gov Radda Condoles With Niger Govt

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, on Sunday, expressed condolences to the Government and people of Niger State following the devastating flood disaster that struck Mokwa Local Government of the state.

The Governor’s message was conveyed in a statement…Read more

Atiku Mourns Kano Athletes Killed In Tragic Crash

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 young athletes from Kano State who were returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a condolence message posted on his social media platforms…Read more

Midterm: Expectations, Suspense Over Tinubu’s Likely Cabinet Reshuffle

Barring any last-minute hitch, President Bola Tinubu may on June 12 make known the list of the members of his cabinet, who will no longer be members of the Federal Executive Council as he begins the second half of his first term.

This has led to anxiety for those who have not performed…Read more

Eno On Trending Video: Don’t Bring Back Sad Memories

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his commitment to staying focused on his mission to develop the state, despite attempts to distract him with politically motivated attacks.

Speaking in Uyo during the 60th birthday celebration…Read more

Gov Yusuf Declares Monday Public Holiday To Mourn 22 Kano Athletes

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared Monday, June 2, 2025, a public holiday in honour of the 22 athletes who lost their lives in a fatal motor accident while returning from the National Sports Festival.

The athletes, mostly young, were part of the Kano State…Read more

Lagos Govt To Reintroduce Monthly Sanitation Exercise

The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced plans to reintroduce the suspended monthly environmental sanitation exercise as part of a broader strategy to promote a cleaner, safer, and flood-free Lagos.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water…Read more

Kalu Mourns Kano Athletes Killed In Auto Crash

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of members of the Kano State contingent who died in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Read more Reports indicate that the accident occurred about…

Abbas Expresses Sorrow Over Deaths Of 22 Kano Athletes The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic deaths of 22 athletes from Kano State who lost their lives in a fatal accident along the Zaria-Kano Expressway on Saturday. The athletes were part of the Kano State contingent…Read more Patience Jonathan Bags Doctorate Degree Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Psychology (Guidance and Counselling) by the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Her media adviser, Chris Okeke, disclosed…Read more

Share