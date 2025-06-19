Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 19

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, June 19, 2025

Senate Screens Nominees For S’West Devt Commission

The Senate, on Wednesday, screened all the 18 nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Chairman and members of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC).

The Senate also urged the nominees…Read more

Benue Killings: Tinubu Announces ‘Leadership Committee’ To Bring Peace

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced his intention to form a leadership committee to help bring lasting peace to Benue State which has faced a wave of attacks by suspected herdsmen over the years.

Tinubu said this in Makurdi during his visit to Benue State following…Read more

Benue: Tinubu Directs Services Chief, Police To Get Those Behind Killings

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday mandated the country’s service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to go after those behind the dastardly killings in Benue State, which have left scores of people dead and many others severely injured.

Tinubu issued the order during his visit to Benue State following…. Read more

Benue Killings: Tinubu Visits Injured Victims

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday visited surviving victims of the recent brutal attack in the Yelewata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Tinubu visited the North-Central state following the attack…Read more

Akpabio Lauds Tinubu For Signing Bills Establishing Three Tertiary Institutions In S’East

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for signing into law the bills for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Bende, Abia State, Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item Bende, Abia State and the Federal University, Okigwe, Imo State.

Akpabio also extolled the Deputy Speaker of the House… Read more

Killings: Tinubu Arrives In Benue

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, June 18 arrived in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, ahead of his visit to the Yelwata community, in the Guma Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu arrived at the Makurdi…Read more

Obasanjo Visits Gombe, Hails Gov Inuwa Yahaya’s Agro-Led Economic Vision

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State for his visionary leadership and bold strides in transforming Gombe State into an emerging hub of industrial and agricultural innovation through the establishment of the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

The former Nigerian leader described Gombe as a gateway…Read more

I Wasn’t Prepared To Rule Nigeria – Gowon

Former military Head of State Yakubu Gowonrevealed on Wednesday that he was never truly prepared to rule Nigeria.

Gowon led Nigeria from 1966 to 1975, during which he guided…Read more

2027: APC Has No Plan To Replace Shettima- Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Ismaeel Ahmed, on Tuesday firmly dismissed rumors of any plan to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima for the 2027 presidential race.

This comes amid growing speculation of a rift between… Read more

FG Plans Emergency Evacuation Of Nigerians From Israel, Iran

Following the escalation of the crisis between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that it is finalising arrangements for the emergency evacuation of Nigerians stranded in both countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, therefore, urged…Read more

