Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday day, June 18, 2025

Akume Visits Yelewata, Assures Benue Residents Of FG’s Support

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on Tuesday visited Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent massacre where over 200 people were reportedly killed by armed herdsmen.

Akume also visited thousands of Internally Displaced….Read more

Benue Kiliings: Nigerians Tired Of Mourning, Condolence Visits — Senate

The Senate on Tuesday decried the spate of killings by terrorists across the country, declaring that Nigerians — including lawmakers — are tired of mourning and condolence visits in the face of unrelenting bloodshed.

Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu…Read more

Tinubu Flags Off New INEC Headquarters Office

President Bola Tinubu officially launched the construction of a new headquarters for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Tuesday.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Tinubu emphasized…Read more

Benue Declares June 18 Holiday For Tinubu’s Visit

The Benue State Government has officially declared Wednesday, June 18, 2025, a public holiday in honor of the scheduled visit of President Bola Tinubu.

This announcement comes amid heightened anticipation…Read more

Annex Office’ll Ease Our Accommodation Problem – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the annex office currently under construction by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) will go a long way in addressing its longstanding accommodation challenges.

The commission noted, however, that this is not the first…Read more

Kalu Condemns Benue Killings, Urges Security Collaboration

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has strongly condemned the killings in Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing the attacks as barbaric, disturbing, and utterly unacceptable.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press…Read more

NEC Meeting: INEC Rejects PDP Notice

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the notice issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding its upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 30.

In a letter dated May 30, 2025, with reference number…Read more

Ondo Govt, Czech Republic Partner For Sustainable Devt

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnering with global investors and entrepreneurs—particularly from the Czech Republic—to unlock the state’s vast economic potential.

Speaking while receiving the Ambassador of the Czech Republic…Resd more

Benue Trip: Visit Niger Too, Obi Tells Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Tuesday appreciated President Bola Tinubu for deciding to visit the scene of the brutal killings in Benue State.

In a statement issued on his official X handle, the former Anambra…Read more

Otu Swears In Acting Chairman For Bekwarra LGA

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has sworn in Egbung Odama Egbung as the Acting Chairman of Bekwarra Local Government Area.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Executive…Read more

