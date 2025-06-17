Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 17

Share

Here is Monday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Benue Killings: Tinubu’s Silence, Indifference Disturbing – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakarsaid the silence and the indifference of the presidency in the persistent killings in Benue State speaks of rot in the conscience of leadership.

Atiku in a statement, described it as “a frightening…Read more

Tinubu Commissions Abuja Water Supply Project

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated the $470 US Dollars Greater Abuja Water Supply Project, initiated in 2017.

Tinubu, explained that his administration considers…Read more

Tinubu Unbothered About Ending Benue Killings – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Bola Tinubu is not concerned and is not serious in tackling the security challenges in Benue State that led to the gruesome massacre of over 200 people including women and children.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Benue killings: Nigeria Needs Competent, Compassionate Leader – Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi has condmned the failure of President Bola Tinubu to visit scenes of natural and man made disasters to commiserate with the victims.

Obi on his X platform on Monday, noted that the presiden…Read more

Gov Okpebholo Announces Return Of Missionary Schools To Owners

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholoon Monday approved the return of schools to missionary organizations in the State.

The decision was announced following a meeting…Read more

Killings: Tinubu Set To Visit Benue Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled his Wednesday official visit to Kaduna State and would instead be going to Benue state.

The visit would form part of the renewed efforts to foster…Read more

Defamation: Court Refuses To Order Natasha’s Arrest

Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday rejected a request by the Federal Government to have suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan arrested for failing to appear for trial in the defamation charges against her.

New Telegraph gathered that the judge declined the request…Read more

Yahoo Boys Are Tarnishing Nigeria’s Global Image, EFCC Boss Warns

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has raised alarm over the growing menace of internet fraudsters, popularly known as yahoo-yahoo boys, warning that their actions are bringing deep national embarrassment to Nigeria on the global stage.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday at the agency’s…Read more

Killings: IGP Arrives Benue, Deploys More Tactical Team

Following recent wave of killings in Benue Statewhere nearly 250 people were killed by suspected herdsmen, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has arrived the state on Monday June 16.

This is contained in a brief statement posted by the Nigeria…Read more

753 Duplexes: Court Grants Emefiele N2bn Bail

On Monday, Justice Halilu Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court granted bail at ₦2 billion to a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Yusuf granted the bail after Emefiele was arraigned…Read more

