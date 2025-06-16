Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 16

Share

Here is Monday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, June 16, 2025

2027: N’East APC Leaders Endorse Tinubu, Ignore Shettima

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-East on Sunday endorsed President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 Presidential election.

The decision which was made at a stakeholders meeting

Benue Killings: Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs To Restore Peace

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his directive to security chiefs to take immediate and decisive action to restore peace and security in Benue State.

This renewed order follows a recent surge in reprisal

Dangote Refinery Begins Nationwide Distribution Of Petrol, Diesel August 15

The Dangote Petrolchemical Refinery has announced the commencement of nationwide distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel and diesel from August 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 15, the refinery

Patronise Local Businesses, Obi Urges Nigerian Elites

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian elites and political leaders to deliberately support indigenous businesses, noting that it is not easy to establish and sustain viable enterprises in the country.

Obi, who revealed that he flew with Air Peace from Lagos

Senate Marks Midterm, Prioritises Constitution Review

As part of activities marking its midterm anniversary, the Senate has outlined key achievements and set its sights on constitutional and electoral reforms in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The upper legislative chamber disclosed that a total

Killings: Pope Leo XIV Prays For Victims In Benue

On Sunday, the newly inaugurated Pope, Leo XIV, offered prayers for the victims of what he described as a “Terrible massacre” in Benue State, Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported

Benue Killings: Peter Obi Demands Urgent Intervention

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, on Sunday condemned the recent wave of killings in Benue State.

In a statement issued on his official X handle, Obi described

Oluremi Tinubu: Give Men Enabling Environment To Function Effectively

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called for the creation of an enabling environment that allows men to fully embrace and perform their roles as fathers in society.

In her message to commemorate Father's Day on Sunday

SERAP Urges Tinubu To Probe June 12 Annulment

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to support reforms that will protect Nigeria’s democracy.

This was as the organisation asked the President

Hardship: Group Calls On Tinubu To End Economics Challenges

The Campaign for Democracy group on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate urgent reforms to address the economic challenges facing the nation in a bid to alleviate the suffering of its citizens.

In a statement titled, "The June 12 Struggle: A Reflection

Aiyedatiwa Mobilises Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared the unwavering support of the government and people of Ondo State for the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking in Akure during a courtesy visit by coordinators

Russia Ready For Next Talk With Ukraine, Putin Tells Trump

On Saturday, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin informed the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, that Moscow is prepared to initiate a new round of peace talks with Kyiv after June 22, once both sides complete the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of soldiers.

However, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky

Trump Considers Expanding US Travel Ban To Nigerians

In a major policy shift with global implications, The United States (US) President, Donald Trump is reportedly considering a significant expansion of the administration’s travel ban, potentially targeting Nigerian citizens from 35 additional countries.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this development follows

M’east Tension May Affect Nigeria’s Security –Ex-DSS Director

A retired Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has called on security agencies to monitor the conflict between the State of Israel, and the Islamic Re-public of Iran closely, warn-ing of its possible threat to national security.

The security consultant said the possibility of pro-tests

Diplomats: Embassies’ Closure May Spark Diplomatic Rows

Following the Federal Capital Territory’s threat to close down 34 foreign missions over non-payment of N3.6 billon ground rent debt, some Nigerian diplomats have warned that such closure was capable of sparking diplomatic rows at Nigeria’s Embassies and High Commissions around the world.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, last month threatened

