Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 15

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, June 15, 2025

Health: Kalu Seeks Partnership With US Montefiore Centre

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has proposed a strategic partnership with the Montefiore Einstein Medical Centre in New York, United States, to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Kalu made the proposal during a courtesy visit by the President…

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Re-Echoes Confidence In Ultimate Victory

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has finally broken his silence on the ongoing political crisis in the state, saying, “No king lives forever”.

Expressing unwavering confidence in what he described…

COAS Urges New Recruits To Get Ready To Combat Terrorism, Insurgency

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Saturday, addressed the new recruits of the Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Speaking during the Passing Out Parade for the 6,195 recruits…

Jigawa APC Warns Against Internal Discord

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Jigawa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a firm warning against any attempt to create disunity or sow confusion within the party.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, the party…

Osinbajo Urges Nigerian Youths To Embrace Politics For Nat’l Transformation

The immediate past Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has reechoed the urgent need for a new generation of well-prepared and principled leaders to redefine politics in the country.

Prof. Osinbajo made this clarion call on Saturday…

NPF Extend Tinted Glass Permit Deadline To August 12

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has extended the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement until August 12, 2025.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa…

Agric Ministry: Prayer Session Was To Address Death Scare

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Saturday clarified that a recent internal circular about a three-day prayer session was organized in response to concerns over a spate of staff deaths and not as a solution to food security challenges.

This clarification follows viral reports suggesting…

LP Crisis: Kenneth Okonkwo Accuses Obi Of Betrayal

Veteran Nollywood actor and former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has accused the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, of betrayal.

Speaking in a recent interview with Symfoni, Okonkwo…

Reps Summon Finance Minister, CBN Gov Over Audit Reports

The Joint House of RepresentativesCommittees on Public Accounts and Public Assets have summoned the Minister of Finance, Adebayo Edun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, over alleged non-compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007 and internal control lapses flagged in the 2021 audit reports by the Auditor General for the Federation.

In a joint letter signed by the Chairmen of the Committees…

Child Rape: A Growing Epidemic

The girl-child, it appears, has become an endangered species in Nigeria as the ugly incidence of child rape across the country is taking a dimension that gives concern to many. ISIOMA MADIKE, in this report, looks at this frightening malaise that many now describe as a sore point in the nation’s socio-cultural history.

These are unusual times as this spine-tingling occurrence…

