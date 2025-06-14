Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 14

Share

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, June 14, 2025

Bayelsa PDP Describes Tinubu As Beacon Of Hope

As Nigerians still bask in the Euphoria of Democracy Day Celebration, the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)led by George Turnah, has described President Tinubu as a beacon of Hope and Courage stating that his leadership qualities have been pivotal in defending Democracy in Rivers State.

This was as the party identified the Supreme Court…Read more

I’ll Continue To Give My Critics High Blood Pressure – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Friday reacted to barrage of criticisms trailing many of his decisions and actions as a Minister, saying that he would not lose sleep over his critics, but continue to give them high blood pressure.

Wike who also defended the N39 billion spent by his administration…Read more

A’Court Verdict: Osun Govt Demands Apology From Oyetola

The Osun State Government has described Friday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal in Akureas the final nail in the coffin of what it termed the “illegally conducted Yes/No council elections” held under the administration of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the verdict, the State…Read more

Nat’l Honours’ll Heal Agelong Historical Grievances – Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the conferment of national honours by President Bola Tinubu, on some of the personalities who laboured or lost their lives for Nigeria’s democracy as a potent panacea for healing age-long historical grievances.

In a statement signed by Adeshina Oyetayo, Special Adviser…Read more

Judge Moves Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To DSS Headquarters

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), has been moved to the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph reports that Justice James Omotosho…Read more

Gov Mutfwang Pardons Two Convicts

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has granted an unconditional pardon to two convicts — Danjuma George and Yilmenen Bala — who were found to have demonstrated genuine remorse following their respective convictions.

The pardon, announced on Friday, was granted in the exercise…Read more

Olu Falae: I Won 1999 Presidential Election, Not Obasanjo

Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and 1999 presidential candidate, declared on Thursday that he was the true winner of the election that restored Nigeria to civilian rule, not Olusegun Obasanjo.

During his appearance on Arise TV’s Morning Show…Read more

Uncle Sam: Eminent Statesman, Journalism Icon At 90 – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu hailed the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Prince Sam Amuka-Pemu (aka Uncle Sam) describing him as an eminent statesman and journalism icon at 90…Read more

Nigeria Would’ve Been Better If My Father Was President – Abiola’s Son

Jamiu Abiola, the son of MKO Abiola, stated on Thursday that Nigeria would have been much better off economically if his father, a hero of democracy, had been allowed to assume the presidency in 1993.

He made these remarks during Channels Television’s…Read more

Oluremi Tinubu Calls On Nigerians In Diaspora To Support Nation’s Rebuilding

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to show more commitment to the wellbeing of their home country by throwing their weight behind ongoing efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

She said this while granting audience to the President…Read more

Nnamdi Kanu’s Broadcast Disrupted S’East Economy — DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) informed the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday that the broadcasts by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), contributed significantly to economic paralysis in the South-East region.

Read more The fourth prosecution witness, a DSS operative…

Gov Okpebholo Launches N1b Interest-Free Loan For Edo Traders In a move to stimulate grassroots commerce and empower small business owners, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Friday launched a N1 billion interest-free loan scheme aimed at supporting over 5,000 traders and farmers across the state. The launch event, held in Benin City, was attended…Read more Court Admits ‘Radio Biafra’ Transmitter Allegedly Smuggled Into Nigeria By Kanu A Federal High Court in Abuja has admitted in evidence a radio transmitter allegedly smuggled into the country by the detained self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The court also heard how a search warrant obtaine…Read more Alia Celebrates Democracy Day With IDPs, Donates Relief Materials Benue State Governor, Rev Father Hyacinth Aliahas celebrated Democracy Day with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, where he donated relief materials to support them. Governor Alia who was represented by the Commissioner…Read more Borno: Troops Arrest Chinese National During Counter-Terrorism Operation The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday announced the arrest of a Chinese national during a counter-terrorism operation conducted by troops in Borno State. Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, the Director of Defence…Read more

