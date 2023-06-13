Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

BREAKING: Tinubu Officially Implements Student Loan Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday approved the Student Loan Bill, New Telegraph reports.

Tinubu gave the approval in a statement issued by the presidential aide, Dele Alake, and made available to State House Correspondents. Read more

Senate Presidency: S/East Senators-Elect Back Akpabio – Ndume

The Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council, Senator Ali Ndume, on Monday, said that 15 Senators-elect from the South East, met with Akpabio and allegedly endorsed the candidacy of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Ndume who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja…. Read more

June 12: INEC, APC Rape Democracy, Dishonoured Abiola’s Memory – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the alleged rigging and manipulation of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was aided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a dishonour to the memory of Chief MKO Abiola.

PDP in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba described it as “distasteful, offensive and unacceptable…. Read more

Democracy Day: Students, Activists, Groups Celebrate June 12 In Osun

The members of the Civil Societies Coalition and students from various institutions in Osun State joined other Nigerians to commemorate the 30th anniversary of June 12, 1993.

New Telegraph recalls that the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari had declared June 12 as Democracy Day… Read more

JUST-IN: Fed Commissioner Dies In Auto Crash In Yobe

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Federal Commissioner representing the North East Region, Alhaji Faruq Umar has reportedly died from a road accident.

New Telegraph gathered that the late Umar died after he was involved auto crash…Read more

Nigerian Students Thank Tinubu For Education Loan Bank

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the decision to float a dedicated education loan-granting bank, saying that they have no regrets about supporting his candidacy in the last election.

In a statement signed by NANS’ Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the student body said that the signing into law of the Student Loan Bill… Read more

Gbajabiamila Hails Tinubu For Signing Student Loan Bill Into Law

The outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2019 into law.

Gbajabiamila said the future of the country had just been guaranteed and strengthened with the new law…Read more

Family Begs FG To Pay MKO Abiola’s Presidential Entitlements

The family of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, MKO Abiola on Monday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to pay the family all the presidential entitlements due to their son.

The family made the appeal following calls on the Federal Government to declare Abiola the winner of the June 12 election…Read more

Democracy Best Option For Us Inspite Of Challenges – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said democracy remains the best option for the country, despite the many challenges associated with it and its imperfection.

Acting President of the NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju made this known in a democracy message issued on Monday in Abuja….Read more

10th Senate: Parliamentary Caucus Urges Senators-Elect To Vote Akpabio, Barau

The leadership council of the Faculty Board of Initiatives, a caucus of serving and former members of the National Assembly and a Coalition of South-South Community for United Nigeria for Justice and Equity has urged senators-elect to vote for Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Jibrin Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate respectively.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Dean of the Faculty, Hon. Eseme Eyibo, said… Read more