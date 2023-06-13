Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
BREAKING: Tinubu Officially Implements Student Loan Law
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday approved the Student Loan Bill, New Telegraph reports.
Tinubu gave the approval in a statement issued by the presidential aide, Dele Alake, and made available to State House Correspondents. Read more
Senate Presidency: S/East Senators-Elect Back Akpabio – Ndume
The Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council, Senator Ali Ndume, on Monday, said that 15 Senators-elect from the South East, met with Akpabio and allegedly endorsed the candidacy of the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.
Ndume who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Abuja…. Read more
June 12: INEC, APC Rape Democracy, Dishonoured Abiola’s Memory – PDP
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the alleged rigging and manipulation of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was aided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a dishonour to the memory of Chief MKO Abiola.
PDP in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba described it as “distasteful, offensive and unacceptable…. Read more
Democracy Day: Students, Activists, Groups Celebrate June 12 In Osun
The members of the Civil Societies Coalition and students from various institutions in Osun State joined other Nigerians to commemorate the 30th anniversary of June 12, 1993.
New Telegraph recalls that the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari had declared June 12 as Democracy Day… Read more
JUST-IN: Fed Commissioner Dies In Auto Crash In Yobe
The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Federal Commissioner representing the North East Region, Alhaji Faruq Umar has reportedly died from a road accident.
New Telegraph gathered that the late Umar died after he was involved auto crash…Read more
Nigerian Students Thank Tinubu For Education Loan Bank
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the decision to float a dedicated education loan-granting bank, saying that they have no regrets about supporting his candidacy in the last election.
In a statement signed by NANS’ Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the student body said that the signing into law of the Student Loan Bill… Read more
Gbajabiamila Hails Tinubu For Signing Student Loan Bill Into Law
The outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2019 into law.
Gbajabiamila said the future of the country had just been guaranteed and strengthened with the new law…Read more
Family Begs FG To Pay MKO Abiola’s Presidential Entitlements
The family of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, MKO Abiola on Monday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to pay the family all the presidential entitlements due to their son.
The family made the appeal following calls on the Federal Government to declare Abiola the winner of the June 12 election…Read more
Democracy Best Option For Us Inspite Of Challenges – NLC
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said democracy remains the best option for the country, despite the many challenges associated with it and its imperfection.
Acting President of the NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju made this known in a democracy message issued on Monday in Abuja….Read more
10th Senate: Parliamentary Caucus Urges Senators-Elect To Vote Akpabio, Barau
The leadership council of the Faculty Board of Initiatives, a caucus of serving and former members of the National Assembly and a Coalition of South-South Community for United Nigeria for Justice and Equity has urged senators-elect to vote for Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Jibrin Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate respectively.
Judges Retirement Age: Igariwey Lauds Tinubu For signing New Law
A member representing the Afikpo/Edda federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for signing a bill for an act to alter section 291 of the 1999 constitution to allow for consistency in the retirement age and allowances of judicial officers of superior court of record and other related matters into law.
Igariwey who sponsored the bill which was signed into law last Thursday by Tinubu…Read more
June 12: Eminent Nigerians Hail Tinubu’s Nationwide Broadcast
Eminent Nigerians have lauded President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria for his nationwide broadcast on Monday to mark June 12 Democracy Day.
The eminent Nigerians are a former Kwara State governorship aspirant… Read more
Orji Kalu, The Man Tinubu Needs Now
I most heartily, once again, congratulate our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all those who won their elections on the platform of our dear party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and other political parties.
I also appreciate those who lost for their contributions to our nascent democracy…Read more
10th Assembly: I’ll Emerge Victorious For Deputy Speakership – Ogah
A member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah who is running for the Deputy Speakership of the 1oth National Assembly has said that he has done the necessary consultation for the position and is certain that he will emerge victorious in the race.
Ogah, the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Poverty Alleviation said he is goal orientated…Read more
Your Sacrifices Will Pay Off, Tinubu Assures Nigerians On Subsidy Removal
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu again assured Nigerians of their sacrifices to fuel subsidy removal will not be in vain.
The opportunity cost of fuel subsidy forfeiture, President reiterated will be compensated by his administration through massive investment…Read more