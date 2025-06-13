Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 13

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, June 13, 2025

Shettima: Tinubu Inherits Abiola’s Democratic Legacy

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that history has chosen to return the baton in Nigeria’s democratic struggle to one of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola’s most trusted lieutenants, President Bola Tinubu, decades after the June 12 saga.

Shettima noted that while hope remained an enduring

NGF Pledges To Deepen Democratic Space

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of Democracy Day, reaffirming its commitment to work with all stakeholders to strengthen democratic governance and promote inclusive prosperity.

In a statement commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day

Aliko Dangote To Bow Out As Chairman Of Dangote Sugar Refinery

In a major leadership transition, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has announced the retirement of its founder and Chairman, Aliko Dangote, from the Board, effective June 16, 2025.

The announcement was made in a regulatory filing

June 12: Nigeria On Precipice, Sliding Into Authoritarianism – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised alarm over what he described as Nigeria’s descent into authoritarianism, warning that the democratic gains achieved since 1999 are being steadily eroded.

In a statement marking Democracy Day, Atiku said the country

June 12: Gov Aiyedatiwa Hails Heroes Of Democracy

lhas reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy, saying Nigeria’s democratic journey—despite past setbacks—continues to yield gains that must be consolidated for a more inclusive and accountable society.

Speaking at an event marking the 32nd anniversary

Take Decisive Action On Power, Mining Sectors, Abbas Urges Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action in reforming the power and solid minerals sectors, declaring that the House will soon commence a review of the 2007 Mining Act.

Abbas made the call in his closing remarks at the joint session

Tinubu Condoles With PM Modi, India Over Air India Flight AI171 Crash

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government, and the people of the Republic of India following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media

Tinubu To Opposition, “It’s A Pleasure To See You In Disarray”

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said he takes pleasure in seeing opposition parties in disarray and has no plans to help them organize themselves.

Tinubu made the remark during

Tinubu Confers Posthumous Honours On Kudirat Abiola, Humphrey Nwosu, Yar’ Adua, Others

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday conferred national honors on Kudirat Abiola, the wife of the late Moshood Abiola, a former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), Humphrey Nwosu, a former vice president, Shehu Yar’Adua, among others.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu conferred the national

Fubara Pledges To Uphold Rule Of Law, Protect Rivers’ Interests

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara,has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all residents of the state, regardless of political affiliation.

In his Democracy Day message delivered in Port Harcourt

NASS Adopts June 12 As Annual Presidential Address Day

The National Assembly on Thursday, formally adopted June 12 as the day for the President of Nigeria to address a joint session of the legislature.

The decision was taken on Thursday, June 12 during

Tinubu Dismisses Claim His Govt Plans To Make Nigeria One-Party State

Amid the storm of defections into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 12 dismissed claims that his government plans to make Nigeria a one-party state, declaring that it is not good for the country.

Tinubu made this known while addressing a joint session

Democracy Day : Tinubu Arrives N’Assembly

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 12 arrived at the National Assembly to address the parliament on the occasion of the 2025 Democracy Day.

New Telegraph reports that Tinubu, who arrived at the National

Democracy Day: Ododo Calls For Unity, Civic Responsibility

As Nigeria marks the 2025 Democracy Day, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has called on citizens to rekindle the spirit of unity, civic responsibility, and active democratic participation.

In a heartfelt message to commemorate the occasion

June 12: Protest Begins In Abuja

Protest has commenced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to demonstrate against rising hardship and insecurity in the country.

Security agencies had earlier deployed heavily armed personnel to strategic

