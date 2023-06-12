Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, June 12, 2023

June 12: Tinubu’s Emergence Is Abiola’s Second Coming – Ogun APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Hon. Kikelomo Ikuomola has described the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the second coming of M.K.O Abiola.

Ikuomola described Tinubu as the Messiah Nigerians have been clamouring for after the demise of Abiola…Read more

June 12: Nigeria Democracy Under Threat – Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said he regretted the current state of the nation’s democracy, saying it tells a different story from the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Obi in a congratulatory message to mark this year’s democracy day celebration…..Read more

June 12: Democracy In Nigeria Still In Bondage, Needs Rescue – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said democracy in the country is still in bondage despite successes achieved in making it the norm of politics in Nigeria.

Atiku who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election….Read more

NASS Inauguration: Journalists Frustrated Over Accreditation

Journalists covering the National Assembly, on Sunday, faced intense frustration as the management of the establishment failed to give them accreditation to cover the inauguration of the 10th NASS slated for Tuesday, despite waiting for over five hours.

A notice was placed on Sunday afternoon, inviting journalists to come to the public hearing room 231 at the Senate Wing of the country’s…Read more

JUST-IN: Kogites In Kano Troop Out To Receive Ododo

The people of Kogi State residents in Kano State on Sunday trooped out in their numbers to receive the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh. Usman Ododo.

At a consultation meeting at Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano, representatives of the various ethnic groups…Read more

10th NASS: Ex-Edo Gov Urges Lawmakers To Respect APC’s Zoning

The former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor has advised lawmakers-elect, particularly those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to respect the decision of the party while casting their votes on Tuesday.

The two-term lawmaker gave this advice in a chat with journalists in Abuja…Read more

Subsidy: Kwara Gov Okays Bus Palliatives For Student

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the deployment of government buses to support the movement of students and workers in public tertiary institutions within Ilorin, the state capital, and its environs.

The bus palliative for the students covering the metropolis is the second phase in the measures by the Kwara government….Read more

10th Senate: APC Group Defends Izunaso Over Rape Allegation

A pressure group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Group has defended Senator Osita Izunaso over the allegation of rape against him.

The group defence is coming barely a few days to the proclamation of the 10th Senate…Read more

Kaduna Tops NIN Collection With 595,284 – NBS

Kaduna State recorded the highest number of registration of National Identity Numbers (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in 2019 with 595,284 followed by Lagos with 560,757 and Kano state with 485,912 respectively.

The NIN’s collection data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) within

2019 and 2021 put the number of registration…Read more

9th Assembly: Ubah Places Anambra South District On Astounding Devt

As the 9th Assembly shuts down with a valedictory session, Anambra South Senatorial District stand tall while looking forward to even greater days ahead, having re-elected their capacity-laden son in preparation for more dividends of democracy in the 10th Assembly.

A cursory peep at the Google interpretation of the word “Astounding”…Read more

Role Out Urgent Palliative To Cushions Effect Of Fuel Subsidy, NUJ Tells Tinubu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano State Council, has called on the Federal Government to hasten the provisions of effective Palliative measures to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The NUJ State Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Mirtala respectively, said in a Communique issued at the end of the Congress…Read more

It’s Wrong To Say Ikpeazu Left Nothing For Otti – Iroha

A former Media Aide to the former Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Ikechukwu Iroha has said that it is wrong for the administration of Governor Alex Otti to say that his former boss left only debts without leaving any cash or near-cash assets behind.

Iroha who claimed he decided to speak out, said he needed to do so not because of anything but to get carry-out personal unsolicited…Read more

Rep-Elect, Agbese Salutes Tinubu Over Emefiele’s Sack, Arrest

Chief Philip Agbese, the lawmaker-elect representing Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency has applauded President Bola Tinubu for suspending Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

Agbese, in a statement issued on Friday night, said the President has again shown that he is prepared for the job…Read more

Umo Eno Sues For Peace, Appreciates God For Seamless Transition

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has called on citizens of the state to put aside hatred, bitterness and rancour that might have cropped up during the electioneering campaigns and work for the peace, unity and harmony of the state for the overall attainment of a better state saturated with dividends of democracy.

Governor Eno made the call, on Sunday, during a Special Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service organized to appreciate God for a peaceful…Read more

Mutfwang Appoints Retired General, Shipi As Security Adviser

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang in line with his determination to unite, secure and rebuild the State, has appointed a security expert and retired Military officer, Brigadier General Gakji Goshwe Shipi as his Special Adviser for Security and Homeland Safety.

Barr. Mutfwang in a Press Statement signed and issued on Sunday evening by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr Gyang Bere…Read more