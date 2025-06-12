Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 12

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, June 12, 2025

N39b ICC Renovation Misplacement Of Priorities – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has criticised the N39 billion spent on the renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), describing it as a misplacement of priorities.

Speaking in Abuja while announcing the facilitation

Democracy Day: Tinubu Cancels Nat’l Broadcast, To Address NASS Thursday

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled the national broadcast scheduled to hold on Thursday morning in commemoration of June 12 Democracy Day.

The President, according to a release from the Office

Tinubu Urges Eco-Friendly Tourism In Africa

President Bola Tinubu has called on African governments to adopt policies that promote eco-friendly tourism and preserve the continent’s cultural heritage.

Tinubu made the call on Wednesday while declaring

Prioritise Policies That Promote Agric, Jonathan Urges African Leaders

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called on African governments to implement deliberate policies that ensure farmers’ access to affordable credit, as part of broader efforts to boost food production and strengthen food security across the continent.

Speaking at the opening plenary of the second edition

June 12: Fasoranti Seeks Return To 1963 Constitution

As Nigeria marks 2025 Democracy Day, the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has called for a return to the 1963 Constitution, which he said provided the necessary framework for true federalism and autonomy for the federating units.

In a statement commemorating June 12 now officially

June 12: Bode George Urges Tinubu To Reinstate Fubara

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in the spirit of the June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

Governor Fubara was suspended from office by President

Zulum Urges World Bank To Align Livestock Projects With Local Needs

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has called on the World Bank’s Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (LPRES) Project team to align their interventions with the specific needs and priorities of the people in the state.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Government House

AirPeace Condemns Disruption Of Operations By Prominent Politician

Air Peace on Wednesday condemned the disruption of airport operations by a prominent Nigerian politician after missing a scheduled flight.

In a statement signed by AirPeace spokesperson

Rivers: Ibas Presents N1.48tn 2025 Budget Before Reps, Decries Sabotage

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas Tuesday presented the proposed ₦1.48 trillion 2025 budget before the House of Representatives, lamenting the non cooperative attitude of some suspended officials.

Presenting the budget before the House Committee

LG Autonomy: Don’t blame FG, NASS For Non Implementation Of S’Court Judgment — Karimi

The Senator representing Kogi West, Sunday Karimi has revealed that President Bola Tinubuand by extension, the National Assembly should not be held responsible for the slow or near-non Implementation of the Supreme Court judgement granting local government financial autonomy, barely about a year ago.

Karimi while speaking with Journalists at a fora, said President

June 12: Tinubu To Address Nigerians At 7am

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, June 12 address the nation at 7 am, as part of activities to mark the 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

Tinubu will also attend a joint session of the National Assembly at

Elon Musk Expresses Regret Over Controversial Posts About Trump

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, on Wednesday expressed regret over some of the social media posts he made about United States (US) President Donald Trump last week.

In a post on his official X handle, Musk said: "I regret

FERMA Requires N880b Annually For Road Maintenance – Goronyo

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has underscored the urgent need for sustainable and innovative funding mechanisms for Nigeria’s road infrastructure, stressing that road maintenance cannot be effectively managed through budgetary allocations alone.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists

PDP Calls On Nigerians To Rise Against One-Party State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday called on Nigerians to rise against a one-party state.

The party made the call in a statement as it prepares

