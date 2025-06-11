Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 11

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Flood: Zulum Sympathises With Mokwa Victims, Donates N300m

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has sympathized with his counterpart in Niger State, Mohammed Bago, over last month’s flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area.

During a visit on Tuesday at the Government House

N’Assembly Seeks To Relocate Inauguration, Mandate June 12 Address

The National Assembly has unveiled plans to enact a law mandating that future Presidents of Nigeria be sworn in at the arcade of the National Assembly, instead of the traditional Eagle Square venue.

In addition, the legislature intends to introduce another

Pastor Adeboye Visits Alaafin In Oyo

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at his palace in Oyo Town.

The visit was made public through a Facebook post by Ajísebí Ọ̀yọ́

Obi: Votes Must Count In 2027

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for transparency in the conduct of the 2027 elections, warning against any attempt to subvert the will of the people.

Speaking on Tuesday at the public presentation of the book "Obi

Focus On Your Mandate, Don’t Be Distracted, Tinubu Tells Wike

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to be distracted by busybodies and naysayers but to focus on his mandate to transform the nation’s capital.

Tinubu made this known as he inaugurated the rehabilitated

Wike Renames ICC To Bola Ahmed Tinubu Int’l Conference Centre

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

The iconic facility, originally constructed in 1991 under

Ondo PDP Candidate Rejects Tribunal Verdict, Heads To Appeal

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has rejected the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal affirming the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election.

The Tribunal, presided over by Justices Imelda Etiape

2027: Defections Not Sign APC Has Performed Well – Dalung

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has described the wave of political defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “gathering of sinners,” asserting that it is not indicative of the party’s performance.

In a recent interview, Dalung said the influx of politicians

June 12: Take-It-Back Movement Announces Locations For Protest

Organizers of the June 12 protest, Take-It-Back Movement, on Monday announced a list of venues across the country where Nigerians will converge for a scheduled protest.

Speaking in an interview, the National Coordinator

Dangote Promises Major Shake-Up In Nigeria’s Downstream Oil Sector

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans for a significant overhaul of Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector, promising a transformative shift that will redefine the country’s energy landscape.

Dangote made this known while speaking to journalists

Presidency Warns Sen Ndume Over Reckless TV Comments, Dismisses Cabal Allegations

The Presidency has issued a sharp rebuke to Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, over what it described as “reckless” and “unfounded” statements made during a recent television appearance.

Senator Ndume, a former Chief Whip of the Senate

Ground Rent: Falana Urges Wike Against Sealing Embassies

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Monday, warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to seal 34 embassies and foreign missions said to be owing ground rents in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that the Wike administration

