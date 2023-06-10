Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, June 10, 2023

Why Tinubu Suspended Emefiele As CBN Governor

Barely 12 days after swearing-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

New Telegraph gathered that President Tinubu gave the directives on Friday evening following the ongoing investigation into the affairs of his office…Read more

Strike: We’ll No Longer Respect Frivolous Injunctions – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would no longer respect what it described as “frivolous injunctions” issued by judges allegedly carrying out the biddings of the executive.

Raising concerns over the frequency of such injunctions which have restrained the Congress from freely protesting…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu, Kwankwaso In Closed-Door Meeting

Currently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso are in a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Keankwaso, former Minister of Defense has been a close ally of Tinubu….Read more

Reactions As LP Storms Tribunal With HD TV To Prove Case Of ‘Stolen Mandate’

The Labour Party (LP) on Friday stormed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with HD TV, in a bid to prove its case of ‘stolen mandate’ as the resumed hearing.

Recall that the party is expected to play all video recordings of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu… Read more 10th Assembly: Why Rivers Is Backing Akpabio, Abbas For NASS Leadership – Fubara The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has revealed that the state will support the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) preferred candidates for Speaker of the Senate President and House of Representatives, Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, respectively, over the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly. New Telegraph reported that on June 13, 2023, Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to make a proclamation…Read more NASS Leadership: Retract Your Statement, Apologise, LP Tells Lawmakers The Labour Party (LP) has disowned two of its members-elect, Amobi Ogah, and Hon. Obi Aguocha over the leadership of the House of Representatives, saying they expressed individual views. The two members-elect had said, after a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly members-elect…Read more Lawyer Faults Tinubu On Bill Extending Retirement Of Judges A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Taiwo Fadahunsi has faulted the decision of President Bola Tinubu to sign into law, a bill extending the retirement age of judges in the country. In a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph, Fadahunsi stated that the new law is inimical to the career progression of judges…Read more Subsidy Removal: Makinde Announces Palliatives For Oyo Residents Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Friday announced palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens of the state. The Governor, in his speech at the flag off of 8.3.km Akobo/Olorunda Aba Road construction said…Read more Subsidy: Edo Govt Rolls Out Modalities For Implementation Of Three-Day Weekly Work Schedule The Edo State Government has rolled out modalities for the implementation of the thrice-a-week office work directive by the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, This is part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the people in the wake of the rise in prices of goods and services…Read more Subsidy Removal: Bolt, Uber Drivers Demand 200% Price Increase Following the removal of fuel subsidy, the Amalgamated Union Of App-Based Transport Workers Of Nigeria (AUATWON), has called on App companies to increase the price of transport fares by 200 per cent. The union made up of Bolt, Uber, and other app drivers have also demanded a 50 per cent reduction in the commission charges by their employers, as well as unlawful deactivation of drivers, and collective bargaining with AUATWON on a periodic basis…Read more Makinde Replies Critics, Says I Will Continue To Go To Aso Rock Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Friday said despite some people’s criticism, he would not stop going to the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, “no matter what anyone says”. Speaking at the flag off of the dualisation of 8.3km Akobo, Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks, Olorunda Abas Junction, Makinde wondered where he should not have gone when he knows where he could get refund for Federal Government projects carried on by his administration. Read more FG To Announce New Date For 2023 Census Indications are a ride that the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu would soon announce a new date for the National Census. Recall that the National Population Census (NPC) had a fixed date for the headcount in March this year but was postponed due to the general elections in order not to muddle up the preparations. Read more 10th Senate: We Stand By APC Decision On Zoning – Pro-Democracy Organization The Southern Nigerian Movement And Coalition Of Pro-democracy Organization has rejected any election, that will produce a former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect, Mr Abdulaziz Yari, as the next President of the Nigerian Senate.