Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Wike Hosts PDP Stakeholders, Says G5 Govs Saved Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday evening hosted “Concerned PDP Stakeholders” across 36 States and FCT.

Wike, who pointedly explained that the activities of the G5…Read more

I Work With Civil Servants Who Understand My Vision – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that he is achieving success in his works, because he works only with civil servants who understand his vision.

Wike explained this on Monday in Abuja, shortly after…Read more

Defection: Lagos PDP Spokesman, Others Join APC

The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) spokesman, Hakeem Amode, on Monday dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that Amode, along with other PDP…Read more

Senate Vows To Protect Local Jobs

The Nigerian Senate has pledged to prevent the outsourcing of jobs meant for Nigerians to expatriates, reaffirming its commitment to support the federal government’s initiative to create mass employment through legislative interventions.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content…Read more

Tinubu Govt Incited LP Crisis – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi on Monday accused President Tinubu’s government of being responsible for the lingering crisis in the LP.

The former Anambra governor made the accusation…Read more

Civil War: IPOB Replies Gowon, Says Legacy That Of Adolf Hitler

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, likened former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon’s legacy to that of German dictator Adolf Hitler, who slaughtered six million Jews.

New Telegraph recalls that the former Nigerian leader…Read more

Aliyu Audu Resigns As Tinubu’s Aide, Warns Against One-Party State

Aliyu Audu has formally resigned from his position as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Bola Tinubu, citing strong objections to what he described as a growing trend toward a one-party state under the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

In a resignation letter dated June 8, 2025, and submitted…Read more

2027: I Don’t Support Tinubu’s Endorsement By APC Govs- Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, on Sunday distanced himself from endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

It would be recalled that on May 22, 2025…Read more

Oyetola Represents Nigeria At Blue Economy, Finance Forum In Monaco

Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, joined global leaders and dignitaries at the high-profile Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable ocean governance and climate resilience.

In a statement released on Monday, Dr. Bolaji Akinola…Read more

NNPCL Warns Of Fraudsters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), has alerted Nigerians and international oil companies of the activities of fraudsters.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd…Read more

Viral Video: We Treated, Discharged Victim Same Day – FMC

The management, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja, has said the accident victim bleeding from his head in a viral video where health workers at the emergency unit displayed unprofessional conduct, was treated and discharged on the same day.

Head of Clinical Services FMC Abuja, Dr. Bioku Muftau…Read more

Tems To Headline First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, is set to make history as one of the headliners for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup Final halftime show.

New Telegraph gathered that FIFA announced on Monday…Read more

Mokwa Flood: Gov Bago Donates N1bn

Two weeks after a devastating flood swept through several communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago has announced a ₦1 billion donation to support victims of the disaster.

The governor made the announcement during an on-the-spot…Read more

Obi After Power, Ignorant About Governance – Presidency

The Presidency, on Monday, reacted to the criticism of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as a ‘shallow’ personality who is not well grounded in the issues of economics and governance.

Tinubu Special Adviser on Policy Communication…Read more

