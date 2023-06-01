Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, JUNE 1, 2023

Ex-Rivers Guber Candidate Demands EFCC, ICPC To Probe Wike

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 general elections, Precious Elekima, has filed a suit in the Federal High Court demanding the probe of former Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike in the handling of funds.

Elekima, who is joined in the suit by the Incorporated Trustees of Peoples Life Improvement Foundation (PLIF), a group, marked FHC/PH/CS/199/2023 claimed that Wike diverted funds belonging to Rivers. Read more

Senate Uncovers How MDAs Abused N3.8trn Service-Wide Vote

The Senate has uncovered how Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government have abused Service Wide Votes (SWV) of about N3.8 trillion between 2017- 2021, investigated by its Committee on Public Accounts.

The Senate had called on the Executive to use a supplementary budget approach to meet emergencies instead of Service Wide Votes. Read more

10th Senate Return Ticket: Senators Akinyelure, Urhoghide Resign From PDP

Senators Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South), on Wednesday, resigned their membership in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), over their failure to secure return tickets to the 10th National Assembly.

Notices of their resignations were contained in two separate letters sent to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Read more

Falana Drags FG To Court Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy Slammed On ASUU

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has dragged the Federal Government before the National Industrial Court over discriminatory, unfair, and illegal treatment of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Joined in the suit as Defendants are the Minister of Labour and Employment…Read more

NLC Asks FG To Stand Down New Fuel Price Regime, Allow Free Dialogue

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) card on the Federal Government to Instruct the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), to with immediate effect withdraw the new pricing template for fuel, to allow for free social dialogue on how best to address the issues revolving around fuel subsidy in the interest of the people.

In a statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero on Wednesday in Abuja said the Congress had expressed worry…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With EFCC Chairman

The newly inaugurated President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph reports that Bawa arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja around 2 pm on Wednesday and went ahead to the president’s office for an important meeting. Read more

Sylvester Ezeokenwa Emerges National Chairman Of APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Wednesday elected Bar. Sylvester Ezeokenwa as its new National Chairman marking the end of the tenure of Ozo Victor Ike Oyeh.

While Oyeh takes a bow after eight years of service as the National Chairman of the party. Read more

NNPC Confirms Adjustment Of Petrol Pump Prices (See Full List)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has confirmed the astronomical adjustment in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel.

The Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPCL Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad. Read more

Drama As Police Seal Plateau House Of Assembly

The operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have sealed the State House of Assembly and prevented lawmakers from performing their official duties on Wednesday, May 31.

Recall that the Assembly had been shut for two months by the state police command following the speakership struggles between the ex-speaker, Ayuba Abok, and his successor, Yakubu Sanda. read more

BREAKING: NNPC Announces New Fuel Price Across States

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has fixed the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol, at N488 and N555 per litre at the peak.

This development came hours after the new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced an end to the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria. Read more

A Quick Look At The Newly Elected Governors

As Nigeria launched into another dispensation of leadership led by the newly elected President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the searchlight is also beamed on the democratically elected Governors of the 36 states of the federation.

It was indeed a new dawn for Nigeria and a historic masterpiece as world leaders gathered together….. Read more

United Nigeria Airline’s Plane Skids Off Lagos Airport Runway

A United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) plane on Wednesday skidded off the runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos. The firm’s Head of Corporate Communications Achilles-Chud Uchegbe in a statement said the aircraft 5N-BWW with 50 passengers on board was flying in from Abakaliki when the incident happened.

The aircraft landed safely but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway. Read more

Senate Mourns Dokpesi, Pays Tribute To Media Giant

The Senate yesterday paid tribute to DAAR Communications Chairman Raymond Dokpesi, who passed away on Monday aged 71. The apex legislative Assembly observed a minute silence in his honour, while calling on the Federal Government to immortalise him and also resolved to send a delegation to pay a condolence visit to the family. The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to its consideration of a motion moved by Senator Francis Alimikhena (PDP- Edo North) drawing its attention to the passage of Dokpesi. Read more

FG: Drug Abuse Fuelling Terrorism, Other National Security Threats

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) has identified drug abuse as one of the factors fuelling insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes in the country. Among other responsibilities, the NCTC provides leadership, coordination, and…..Read more