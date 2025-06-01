Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 1

Share

Here is SundayTelegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, June 1, 2025

Tinubu Hails Moody’s Upgrade As Boost For Investor Confidence

President Bola Tinubu has described the recent upgrade of Nigeria’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating by Moody’s Investors Service—from Caa2 to B3—as a strong positive signal to global investors and a significant vote of confidence in the country’s economic trajectory and reform agenda.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information

Akpabio Warns Second-Term Govs Against Choosing Subservient Successors

The Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabiohas cautioned second-term governors, particularly those on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to exercise wisdom and foresight when selecting their successors.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State gave this warning

Kano Contingent’s Accident Casts Shadow On Ogun Nat’l Sports Festival – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident involving members of the Kano State contingent returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, describing it as a dark cloud over the event.

In a statement released on Saturday by his spokesman

We’ve Allowed Bandits Take Over Nigeria’s Leadership – El-Rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State and former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC),Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday said bandits have been allowed to take the leadership of Nigeria.

The former FCT Minister made this remark in Abuja

Fayemi Questions Delay In 2025 Budget Implementation

Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu over its failure to release funds to federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) months after the passage of the 2025 budget.

The former governor claimed that no single MDA

Niger Flood: Tinubu Directs NEMA To Speed Up Rescue Operation

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre following the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which claimed over 150 lives and displaced more than 3,000 families.

President Tinubu gave this matching order in a press statement

Ameh Accuses Tinubu Of Wrecking Nigeria’s Economy

The National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Peter Ameh, has accused President Bola Tinubu of “Destroying the fabric of Nigeria’s economy”.

Speaking on the backdrop of the celebration of his two years

PDP Threatens Lawsuit Over Number Of Commissioners In Ondo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has threatened to drag Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to court over his failure to appoint a full complement of commissioners, a move the opposition party claims violates the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity

APC Enugu Denounces Arthur Eze’s Endorsement Of Gov Mbah

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly refuted recent claims by Anambra State-born businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, in which he alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term.

In a statement issued on Friday, Publicity Secretary

Presidency Faults Nigerians Over Lack Of Memory Amid Hardship

The Presidency on Saturday criticised Nigerians for what it described as a “Lack of memory,” accusing citizens of forgetting the economic conditions inherited by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in 2023.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

