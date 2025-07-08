Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tinubu Receives Olubadan’s Death With Shock

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep shock the news of the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away at the age of 90.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences…Read more

Sambo Applauds Kano Gov’s Commitment To Devt

Former Vice President, Architect Muhammad Namadi Sambo, has commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State for his administration’s bold strides in infrastructure and education, describing the ongoing transformation as commendable and visionary.

Sambo, who paid a condolence visit to Governor…Read more

FG Insists On Nuclear Test Ban, Says Africa’s Priority’s To Address Poverty, Others

The federal government has insisted that Nigeria’s commitment to a comprehensive nuclear test ban through collaboration with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO).

This was disclosed by the Vice President, Kashin Shettima on Monday…Read more

Shettima, Agama Urge Judiciary To Deepen Confidence In Capital Market For Economic Revival

In a clarion call for institutional synergy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite on Monday charged Nigeria’s judiciary to play a pivotal role in restoring investor confidence and ensuring the efficient functioning of the capital market, a key pillar in President Bola Tinubu’s economic revival agenda.

Speaking at the opening of the SEC Judges’ Workshop…Read more

Increase Our Allocation For More Projects, Gov Otti Appeals To RMAFC

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appealed to the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to increase revenue allocation to the state to enable the execution of more developmental projects.

He made the appeal while receiving the Federal Commissioner…Read more

Fuel Subsidy Funds Channelled Into Infrastructure, Safety Nets – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday disclosed that funds released from the removal of petroleum subsidy are being channelled into critical infrastructure, social safety nets, and targeted economic reforms aimed at rebuilding public trust and promoting inclusive development.

He disclosed this at the opening of a National Conference…Read more

Ibadan Mourns Late Olubadan, As Ex-Gov Ladoja Emerges Likely Successor

As Ibadanland mourns the passing of its 43rd traditional ruler, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, almost exactly one year after his grand coronation, the ancient city reflects on a legacy cut short and prepares for the emergence of a new monarch in line with its rich succession tradition.

Oba Olakulehin ascended the revered Olubadan throne…Read more

BRICS Summit: Tinubu Calls For Re-Evaluation Of Global Governance

President Bola Tinubu has called for a reevaluation of the current global governance structure and the financial and healthcare systems, urging greater equity and inclusion for low-income and emerging economies, particularly in Africa.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

Trump Slams Elon Musk Launching Of New Political Party

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Sunday slammed world’s richest man Elon Musk’s launching of a new political party , describing it as ridiculous.

Trump also branded the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon…Read more

Tinubu Govt Lacks Compassion – Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, on Sunday criticised the government of President Bola Tinubu for lacking compassion, saying that the president does not care much about the citizens.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday…Read more