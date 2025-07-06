Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 6

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, July 6, 2025

Tinubu, Lula Forge Agric, Food Security Alliance

President Bola Tinubu has assured that all bottlenecks hindering Nigeria’s agricultural and livestock production potential will be removed to achieve food sovereignty and boost exports.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Brazilian

2027: ADC Website Crashes Amid Coalition Surge

The official website of the fast-rising political party in Nigeria, African Democratic Congress (ADC), has crashed barely 48 hours after opposition leaders announced the adoption of the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the website crash

2027: I’ll End Corruption Activities If Elected President – Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has once again hinted at contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Promising to launch a tough fight against corruption

2027: S’South APC Endorses Tinubu, Four Govs

The South-South zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

This decision was announced on Saturday during

2027: Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Not Condition For S’East Support For Tinubu – Umahi

Amid the call for the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has said it is not a condition for the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Dismissing the claims that the South-East had given conditions

2027: ADC Welcomes New Defectors In Adamawa

The Adamawa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed pride in the party’s growing acceptance across the country as prominent political actors are joining the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and other major political parties.

Addressing journalists on Saturday in Yola, the ADC

Otu Lauds S’South Transformation Drive, Declares Support For Tinubu

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has declared that the South-South geopolitical zone is firmly on a trajectory toward national greatness under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Oyebanji Commissions Ekiti Builders’ Market

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has commissioned a newly completed ultra-modern builders’ market in Ado-Ekiti, aimed at enhancing commercial activities and providing a centralized location for sourcing building materials in the state.

Describing the project as a milestone in the state's

Aregbesola Cautions ADC Supporters Against Fighting APC

The former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday warned the members of the African Democratic Party (ADC) against insulting or attacking supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola gave this warning in Abuja following the official

Presidency To Coalition: Forget 2027, Prepare For 2031

The Presidency has advised politicians forming a coalition against the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu to shelve their hopes for 2027 and instead prepare for the 2031 general election when Tinubu would have completed his second term in office.

Presidential spokesman, Sunday Dare, issued this advice

2027: APC’s Future In Jeopardy, Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, a renowned spiritual leader and founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Saturday issued a warning to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Cautioning that the party is already making critical