Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 5

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, July 5, 2025

Constitution Review’ll Guarantee Progressive Federation – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, posited that the review of 1999 Constitution being embarked upon by the National Assembly, would guarantee the evolution of a more just, united, and forward looking federation.

Akpabio made the assertion while declaring open

Natasha: No Price Greater Than One’s Right – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja for overturning the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate.

Atiku in a post on his verified social media handle

Gov Mba Cautions Journalists Against Over-Reliance On AI

Enugu State governor, Peter Mba, has cautioned journalists across the country against over-reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI), warning that it could erode creativity and undermine the core values of journalism.

Governor Mbah gave the warning on Friday in a welcome

Court Orders Senate To Recall Natasha

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, July 4 ordered the Senate to recall the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

New Telegraph reports that, Justice Nyako ordered

Natasha Fined N5m For Contempt

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday fined suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, ₦5m for contempt.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday fined suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, ₦5m for contempt.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Binta Nyako, ruled

Tinubu Celebrates NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko At 55

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Reps Summons Environmental Health Council Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has summoned the Environmental Council of Nigeria (EHCON) to appear before it on Tuesday, July 8, to answer questions on some environmental infractions and their response to it.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday

APC To ADC Coalition: Your Speech Is Empty

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the new opposition coalition platform unveiled under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the speech delivered by its interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, as empty and lacking in substance.

In a statement on Thursday, the APC National Publicity

COSEYL Congratulates Kalu On Honorary Doctorate Award

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his conferment of a Doctor of Science (D.Sc), Honoris Causa, by the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State.

In a statement jointly signed by the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary

D'Speaker Kalu Mourns Ex-S'Eagles Goalkeeper, Rufai

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has expressed sadness over the death of a legendary figure in the Nigerian football and former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai.

Kalu in a statement on Friday, described Rufai's contributions

Previous Constitution Amendments Didn't Resolve Governance Questions – Senate

The Senate has admitted that previous amendments to the 1999 Constitution have failed to address several fundamental questions of governance affecting Nigeria.

This observation was made on Friday in Lagos during

Nigeria Still Underdeveloped Because Of Leaders Neglect In Education – Obi

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, on Friday blamed Nigeria's underdevelopment on the government's failure to invest in education.

Obi who made during a visit to St. John Vienney Science College