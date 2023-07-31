Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, July 31, 2023.

Use N500bn From Subsidy To Fix Refineries, CSO Urges Tinubu

A civil society organization, One Love Foundation (OLF), on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu, to urgently fix the nation’s refineries with the N500 billion reportedly saved from fuel subsidy removal.

The Founder and President, (OLF), Chief Patrick Eholor, in an interview with Vanguard

FG, NLC May Not Control Protest, Esele Cries Out

A former President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Mr Peter Esele has raised the alarm that the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) may not be able to control the labour-threatened protest and strike if they were not prevented.

He spoke on Sunday during 'Politics Today'

Federal Character: Wase, Adepoju Hold Crucial Meeting On Commission’s Effectiveness

In a bid to ensure that the fundamental aim of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) is achieved, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, Ahmed Idris Wase, and Deputy Chairman of the committee, Dr Adebayo Adepoju, on Sunday held a crucial meeting.

Wase, representing Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, and Adepoju

‘Let The Masses Breathe Comment’: Senate Carpets Utomi Over Assault On Akpabio

The Senate on Sunday, described as misplaced, a comment credited to a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Professor Pat Utomi, over the decision of the Senate to stop the planned increase of electricity tariffs which would further increase the suffering of the masses.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Media, and Publicity Committee of the Senate, Yemi Adaramodu, in Abuja

Major Illegal Oil Refining Site In Delta Uncovered

Troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army (NA) operating in 6 Division Area of Responsibility and collaborating with security agencies have uncovered a major illegal oil refining site at Owahwa community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Sunday

Taraba Ministerial Nominee: No Court Barred Me From Holding Political Office

The ministerial nominee from Taraba State, Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi, has debunked a news report by an online media that the Supreme Court had in 2019 barred him from holding any political office for 10 years over forgery allegations, describing the story as false and an attempt to paint him in bad light.

Danladi in a statement by his lawyer, Ujah Israel Ujah

Group Urges Fubara To Lift Rivers’ Economy Through Agriculture, IT

A group, the Nigerian Technology Takeoff (NTT) has called on Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to diversify the state’s economy by investing heavily in agriculture, IT, and production in order to create thousands of jobs for the youths and make them key players in the economy.

The National Coordinator of NTT, Engr. Wiseben Kristopher, who spoke to reporters in Port Harcourt

Nigeria’s Institutions Not Working, Need Urgent Reforms – Sheikh Khalid

Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, a well-known Islamic Cleric, expressed concern over the failing condition of many government institutions in Nigeria, emphasizing that they are not functioning properly and require immediate reforms.

The Cleric, the Chairman of the Islamic Research and Da'awa Foundation, spoke over the weekend in Abuja at the

Intervene In Crisis Rocking PAP, Ex-Agitators Advise NSA, CDS, Others

The First Phase Ex-Agitators, Bayelsa State Chapter has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the CG, NSCDC, to urgently intervene in the crisis rocking the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), urging the relevant stakeholders to make sure that goals of the programme and it’s original objectives are achieved.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the first phase ex-agitators leadership forum

Bayelsa Ministerial Slot: We’re Optimistic Tinubu Will Appoint Core APC Man – ICC

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has declared that it was very optimistic that President Bola Tinubu will appoint a core, seasoned, and well-qualified All Progressives Congress (APC) person who will make a positive impact for the party in the November 11 gubernatorial election.

The group said that President Tinubu knows better not to give the ministerial slot to a PDP

JUST-IN: Niger Lawmakers Stall Screening Of Commissioner Nominees’ List

Niger State House of Assembly has stalled the screening of the Commissioner nominees list forwarded to the House by Governor Umar Bago, saying that “only three Christians out of the thirty names is not fair enough”.

New Telegraph gathered that the lawmakers met during the weekend and questioned the unfairness in the list owing that only 10% of Christians made it

Accept Your Posting In Good Faith, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Bridg. Gen. Yusha’u Dogara (Y.D) Ahmed has called on the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 corps members currently undergoing orientation to accept their postings in good faith irrespective of wherever they may be posted to.

He charged them to accept the posting as their destiny

Have A Little Patient With Tinubu, Jigawa Gov To Nigerians

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi, has assured Nigerians that the painful reforms carried out by their APC Presidency would soon yield a positive outcome with the citizens smiling for it.

"The Presidency of Ahmad Bola Tinubu means well for Nigeria

A Govt Populated By Ex-Governors

After weeks of speculations, President Bola Tinubu, last Thursday, forwarded the first batch of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The 28-man list unveiled by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio

Benue: Alia Distances Self From Leaked Audio Of Plot To Influence Tribunal

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Sunday distanced himself from a viral audio that allegedly links him with a plot to influence the Benue State Election Petition Tribunal to tilt its support to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its gubernatorial candidate in the March 18 election, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba