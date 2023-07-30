Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Resident Doctors Continue Strike, Rejects N25,000 Allowance From FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said its ongoing strike continues after rejecting the N25,000 recently approved by the Federal Government as allowance.

NARD in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC)…Read more

Subsidy Removal: Declare State Of Emergency On Gas – IPMAN Tells FG

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu, to declare a state of emergency for gas penetration.

IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi…Read more

Akpabio Decries Influx Of Hoodlums Into NASS Complex

On Friday, Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, expressed worry about the influx of hoodlums who have been coming into the National Assembly complex, saying this act is causing concern for lawmakers who now feel threatened by their presence.

Akpabio spoke while hosting members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC)…Read more

Over 30,000 Skilled Nigerians Work With Expatriates To Build Refinery Complex – Dangote

Against the background of speculation that the Dangote Group engage the active services of over 11,000 skilled Indians to build its Refinery, the Group says over 30,000 Nigerians were behind the Construction of Africa’s largest Refinery.

The Management of Dangote Refinery who debunked the report published by some media organisations…Read more

BetKing Celebrates Okocha’s 50th Birthday With Novelty Match

BetKing, a well-established Sports and digital entertainment company on Saturday announced a novelty match in celebration of the 50th birthday of its brand ambassador and Nigerian football icon, Jay Jay Okocha.

New Telegraph gathered that the highly anticipated ceremony which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, August 13…Read more

Don’t Trust Ladoja’s Avowed Sincerity Towards You, Group Warns Olubadan

A group of Ibadan indigenes living in Kano State (Ibadan Support Group), has warned the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, not to be deceived by High Chief Rasidi Ladoja’s visit to his Alarere Palace last week and his claim of friendliness, saying that a High Chief who refused to be crowned along with his colleagues and dragged the Olubadan-in-Council to court, cannot be trusted.

The group in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday…Read more

Akume Eulogises First Nigerian Female Senator, Franca Afegbua

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume has described the Nigerian female Senator, the late Sen. Franca Afegbua as a pacesetter, vocal senator, and a politician that changed the face of politics in Nigeria.

Represented by Chris Taka, Akume at her Service of Songs held in Benin City, Edo State said…Read more

Call For DSS DG Sack, Resignation Gang Up By Criminal Syndicates, CSO Alleges

A Civil Society Organization, Save Nigerian Movement (SNM), has alleged the recent call for the sack of the Director General of the Department of State Security (DG DSS) Mr Yusuf Magagi Bichi was the handiwork of “high profile criminal suspects” currently undergoing trial for various crimes of multiple dimensions.

SNM in a statement signed by its Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka on Saturday in Abuja…Read more

Ogun Tribunal: ‘We’ve Provided Enough Evidence To Prove Our Case’ – Akinlade

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, on Saturday said the petitioners have provided enough evidence to prove their case before the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Akinlade added that his party and the Governorship candidate…Read more

Kogi Guber: Five Political Parties Endorse APC Candidate, Ododo

Amid campaign and permutations ahead of the November Election Governorship election in Kogi State, five political parties and their gubernatorial candidates, have declared, their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The political parties who came under the Umbrella of the United Progressive Political Parties…Read more

Zelenskyy Visits Ukraine’s Special Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he would be visiting the “advanced positions” of Ukraine’s special forces near the hotspot of Bakhmut as Kyiv ramps up its counter-offensive.

“The Bakhmut direction, advanced positions of the Special Operations Forces,” Zelenskyy said on a popular messaging app, Telegram…Read more

Obaseki Eulogizes Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa At 80

on Saturday, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state sent birthday greetings to Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa of Church of God Mission International as she celebrates her 80th birthday.

Elougising the Archbishop in a statement issued in Benin, the state capital, Governor Obaseki…Read more

ICYM: Nnamdi Kanu Orders Simon Ekpa To End IPOB Sit-At-Home In S/East

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered the Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa to as a matter of urgency end all sit-at-home that has paralysed the southeast region of Nigeria.

Kanu who gave the directive in a written letter to Ekpa on Friday also directed him to stop…Read more

Group Hails Tinubu For Nominating Tunji-Ojo As Minister

A non-governmental organisation, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (DCD) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating an Ondo State Federal Lawmaker, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO) as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group also congratulated the nominee for being among the first batch of ministerial nominees…Read more

Tinubu, Google Plan To Create One Million Jobs For Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday expressed the willingness of his administration to support global tech giant, Google Incorporated to create one million digital jobs in Nigeria.

President Tiinubu made this known while speaking during a courtesy visit of Google Global Vice President, Mr Richard Gingras to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.…. Read more