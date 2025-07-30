Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Idimogu To Obi: Drop Presidential Ambition, Support Tinubu’s Second Term Bid

The former Lagos State lawmaker, Sir Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu has called on the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to dropped his 2027 presidential ambition and support President Bola Tinubu second-term bid.

Hon. Idimogu who, made this call during an interaction with…Read more

Reps Summon Blue Economy Minister, NIWA MD Over Baro Port Project

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port has summoned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, over alleged irregularities surrounding the multi-billion-naira inland port project.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi…Read more

Makinde Hosts Ogun Gov As States Deepen Collaboration

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday hosted his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as both leaders explored avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, security, and economic development.

A statement by Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju…Read more

2027: APC’ll Deliver Tinubu, NASS, Govs, Others – Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed confidence that the party will secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the National Assembly, governors, and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda, who dismissed the chances of opposition parties…Read more

Shettima: Tinubu Prioritizing Inclusive Governance

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to inclusive governance and responsive policymaking, underpinned by broad public engagement and empathy.

Shettima stated this on Tuesday in Kaduna during a two-day…Read more

Ibas Advocates Community-Driven Approach To Socio-Economic Dev’t

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has called for a community-driven approach to socio-economic development in Nigeria to better address the genuine needs of citizens.

Speaking on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Border Communities…Read more

Tinubu Orders Automatic Employment, N250k Awards, Scholarships For NYSC Honorees

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate employment of 200 outstanding members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) into the federal civil service, along with a cash award of ₦250,000 each, in recognition of their exceptional service between 2020 and 2023.

Represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment…Read more

Okpebholo Credits Electoral Victory To Deputy, Idahosa

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has attributed his victory in the 2024 governorship election to his decision to select Dennis Idahosa as his deputy.

Speaking during a meeting with defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

Yoruba Forum Commends Shettima For Unalloyed Loyalty To Tinubu

The Yoruba Youth Progressive Forum (YYPF) has praised Vice President Kashim Shettima for his “Unalloyed loyalty” to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that his selection in 2023 was a pivotal decision for Nigeria’s progress.

Addressing a gathering of youths, stakeholders, and media…Read more

Electricity Market Law’ll Boost Osun’s Economic Life – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has described the passage of the Osun Electricity Bill into law as a significant step toward revitalizing and boosting the state’s economy.

Reacting to the passage of the executive bill by the…Read more

Female Workers In Kebbi To Enjoy Six Months’ Maternity Leave

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has approved the immediate implementation of a six-month maternity leave for pregnant women in the state civil service.

The move follows a request by the United Nations Children’s Fund…Read more

Gov Lawal Appoints New Emir Of Gusau Emirate

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, on Monday, approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello as the new Emir and Sarkin Katsina of Gusau Emirate.

New Telegraph reports that Alhaji Abdulkadir ascends…Read More

APC Dismisses Claims Of Mass Defection In Kebbi

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, has dismissed rumours that the party is experiencing mass defections to opposition parties.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists…Read more

Insurgency, Banditry Have Reduced Under Tinubu Govt–Ribadu

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday, stated that Boko Haram attacks, banditry, and communal conflicts in the northern region have drastically reduced in the last two years of President Tinubu’s administration.

Ribadu made this known while speaking with…Read more

Minister Commends Dangote Refinery For Engineering Excellence

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has lauded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its exceptional engineering accomplishments and significant investment in the development of Nigerian talent.

Oduwole, who spoke during an official visit to the refinery in Lagos…Read more