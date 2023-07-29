Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, July 289, 2023.

Guber Polls: PDP Appoints Wike, Ortom, Others, Campaign Members

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has included the names of its rebelled members in its national campaign councils for the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States governorship election holding on November 11.

Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, whose name appeared in the list of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu-led…Read more

Guber Election: Take Decisive Action Against Perpetrators Of Violence, INEC Tells Security Agents

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on security agencies to tackle incidences of violence and other undemocratic actions that may threaten the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at an Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES)…Read more

Buhari Reacts To Niger Coup, Says I’m Happy Tinubu Is Already Handling It

The immediate past president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the military coup in the Niger Republic which saw the President, Mohammed Bazoum detained by the military officers.

Speaking on the development on Friday, Buhari in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle…Read more

Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Meeting In Abuja Over Niger Coup

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday host a special gathering of regional leaders of ECOWAS in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in response to the coup in the Republic of Niger that overthrew the country’s constitutional political government.

President Tinubu, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government…Read more

Committee Chairmen: Reps Caucus Dismiss Alleged Crisis

A group of members of the House of Representatives under the umbrella of “Like-minds” have dismissed insinuation of rancour within the chamber following the composition of the leadership of standing committees by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

The group numbering six lawmakers including the deputy chief of staff…Read more

Akpabio, Barau Celebrate Senate Leader At 60

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has sent his felicitations to the Leader of the Senate, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Akpabio, in a statement issued by his media office on Friday…Read more

Niger’s Coup D’etat: General Abdourahamane Tchiani Declares President

Following the military takeover in the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tchiani has been proclaimed the new leader of the country.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Presidential Guard has been named “President of the National Council…Read more

Oyebanji Appoints 14 New Permanent Secretaries

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of 14 Permanent secretaries.

The Governor said the decision is an attempt to strengthen the leadership…Read more

JUST-IN: Sanwo-Olu Sends Commissioner Nominees List To Lagos Assembly

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has submitted his proposed cabinet to the Lagos State House of Assembly for approval.

New Telegraph reports that the list submitted by Governor Sanwo-Olu on Friday…Read more

Ogun Tribunal: Adebutu, PDP Close Case With 94 Witnesses, Over 200,000 Exhibits

The Ogun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu have closed their case against Dapo Abiodun at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal after calling 94 witnesses.

The witnesses called include a forensic document examiner…Read more

Customs CG Warns Officers On Misuse Of Firearms

The Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has charged officers and men of the Service to apply tactical measures in dealing with citizens before using firearms, saying “the use of firearms could only be applied in extreme circumstances that require self-defence”.

The CGC passed the caution to the Senior officers of the Service during the official declaration…Read more

FG Increases Hazard Allowance For NAFDAC, NCDC Workers

Non-hospital-based health practitioners in the country which include the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) have been granted a higher hazard allowance by the Federal Government.

On July 26, 2023, Ekpo Nta, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries…Read more

We Prioritise Value, Commitment In APC, Says Ekiti Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho has declared that the party places importance on the commitment and relevance of members for the development of the party.

Omotosho specifically highlighted the efforts of the former member of the House of Representatives…Read more

Ayade Has No Case Against My Election – Senator Jarigbe

The Counsel to Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe in the ongoing senatorial elections petition tribunal in Cross River State, Mba Ukweni, SAN has said that the former Governor, Ben Ayade has no case against the election of Senator Jarigbe.

He disclosed this shortly after Friday’s proceeding in the case in suit number EPT/CR/SEN/02/2023…Read more

When Reps Halted Planned Electricity Tariff Hike

When Reps halted the planned electricity tariff hike Abbas increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August. Please take note. Electricity units are set to jump by 30-40 percent in just over a week.

You are best advised to buy as many units as you can before July 1.” The Eko DisCo, also reportedly sent a message saying: “Dear Customers, electricity tariffs are set to go higher on…Read more