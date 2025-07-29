Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, July 29, 2025.

FG Deploying Modern Technology To Enhance Agricultural Production – Shettima

Nigeria, alongside other African nations and the United Nations (UN), has called for collective action, shared purpose, and determination to tackle food insecurity across the continent and globally.

They emphasized the need for predictable concessionary financing…Read more

LG Autonomy: Implementation Must Be Within Confines Of Law

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has said he was not opposed to local government autonomy but insisted that its implementation must be within the confines of the law.

The governor stated this at the opening ceremony of a four-day…Read more

Tinubu Confers S’Falcons With Nat’l Honours, $100,000 Cash Each

President Bola Tinubu on Monday bestowed the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger, on the Super Falcons and the entire technical crew.

This was made known by the President’s special adviser…Read more

Tinubu Laments Incidences Of Flood Disaster, Boat Mishaps

President Bola Tinubu has lamented that despite persistent warnings and enlightenment by the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), incidences of flood disaster and boat mishaps have continued to happen.

While extending his heartfelt sympathies to the communities…Read more

2027: Fayose Endorses Tinubu, Oyebanji For Second Term

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fayose who made this known while speaking at a political…Read more

WAFCON: S’Falcons Arrive In Abuja

The Super Falcons have arrived in Abuja from Morocco.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that the team arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at around 2:26 p.m….Read more

Zulum Supervises Palliative Distribution To Families In Gamboru Ngala

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has flagged off and supervised the distribution of food palliatives to 57,647 households in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of hardship during the lean season.

Gamboru Ngala and Kala Balge remain the only LGAs…Read more

SDP Expel, Ban El-Rufai For 30 Years

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been expelled from the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to a statement issued on Monday by the party’s spokesman, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba…Read more

WAFCON: Abiodun Hails S’Falcons’ Historic Comeback

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their extraordinary comeback and record-setting victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

On Saturday, the Super Falcons stunned the continent by defeating…Read more

Hardship: Obi Accuses Tinubu Of Overfeeding Nigerians With Wrong Statistics

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi on Monday criticised President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the economy, accusing him of falsifying data to disguise the country’s worsening economic realities.

Speaking in a statement issued on his official X handle…Read more

Osun 2026: Aregbesola Canvasses Policy, Issues-Based Engagement

Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has urged stakeholders of the Omoluabi Progressives in Osun State to rededicate themselves to the core aim of returning the state to true progressive leadership in the 2026 governorship election.

Aregbesola also urged them to actively engage young citizens…Read more

Insecurity: FG Deploys Four Armoured Personnel Carriers To Kebbi

As part of intensified efforts to tackle insecurity and restore peace across Nigeria’s North-West, the Federal Government has deployed four Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kebbi State to aid ongoing military operations against banditry.

The deployment was officially presented on Sunday at the Government House…Read more

2027: More Govs To Defect To APC Soon- Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday, hinted that more governors will defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as he dismisses claims of intimidation…Read more

Civil-Military Relations: CDS, British Defence Hold CIMIC Workshop

As part of ongoing non-kinetic efforts to combat insurgency, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, in collaboration with the British Defence Staff, has launched a four-day Human Security and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Workshop.

The programme is designed to equip participants…Read more

Nigeria’s 2023 Election’ll Be Benchmark For Elections In W’Africa – ECONEC

ECOWAS Network Of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) said the findings and recommendations on the conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections will be the benchmark to improve the conduct of elections in West African subregion.

Head of ECONEC, Mrs. Davidetta Browne-lansanah, who led other heads…Read more