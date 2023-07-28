Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, July 28, 2023.

Ministerial Screening Will Be Thorough, Not Wishy-Washy – Senate

The Senate, on Thursday, vowed to make the screening of ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu very thorough, in order to get the best hands to help the President effectively pilot governance in the present dispensation.

The Spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu…Read more

Reps To Continue Work During Recess

The newly appointed Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Akin Rotimi has said members of the lower chamber will still be working while on recess.

The House on Thursday adjourned plenary for six weeks for the annual long recess until September…Read more

BREAKING: Abbas Names Wase, Jaji, Betara, Gagdi, Faleke, 124 Others As C’ttee Chairmen

After weeks of speculation, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday appointed Chairmen and Deputies for 130 standing committees of the House.

Prominent among the new Committee Chairmen appointed by Abbas is the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Forwards First Batch Of 28 Ministerial Nominees To Senate

At last, President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, forwarded the much-expected ministerial list to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for consideration and approval.

However, the list, which was personally delivered to the Senate in plenary by the Chief of Staff…Read more

Ortom’s Probe: 48 Vehicles Recovered By Assets Recovery Committee

The Benue State Assets Recovery Committee (ARC) set up by Governor Hyacinth Alia to probe and recover missing assets of the government under former Governor Samuel Ortom on Thursday said it has so far recovered 48 vehicles.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Hinga Biem who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi…Read more

JUST-IN: FG Approves N25,000 Allowance For Doctors

The Federal Government on Thursday approved the payment of N25,000 peculiar allowance to medical and dental practitioners working in federally funded clinics, hospitals, and medical facilities.

This was contained in a letter dated July 26, 2023, titled, “Accoutrement allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals…Read more

Peter Obi’s Alleged Photo With Simon Ekpa, Fake – Media Office

The media office of the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has said the picture making the rounds supposedly to be that of Obi and Finland-based irritant Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, is fake.

The Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, in a statement issued on Thursday…Read more

Emefiele: Omokri Jobless, Seeking Relevance – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said former presidential aide, Reno Omokri is seeking attention by trying to link him with the travails of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Obi in a statement issued by the head, Obi-Datti media, Diran Onifade…Read more

MOB @ 60: Tope Alabi, Alaseyori, Aduke Gold, Others Storm Ekiti For 24-Hour Marathon Praise

In commemoration of the 60th birthday anniversary of the Senate Leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, foremost gospel singers, Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori, Aduke Gold, Esther Igbekele, Bj Sax will on Friday arrive in Ado- Ekiti the capital of Ekiti State for 24 hours marathon praise performance to celebrate the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

The 24-hour marathon praise is part of activities lined up to celebrate the event…Read more

Charley Boy: I’ll Go Naked If Peter Obi Wins At Tribunal

Nigerian musician and songwriter, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has vowed to walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi defeated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Commission (INEC ) declared Tinubu the winner of the February 25 presidential election…Read more

Mmesoma: Reps Applaud JAMB’s Efforts To Combat Illicit Activity

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has received a commendation from Soli Sada, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ejikeme Mmesoma’s case, for the technological innovations used by the board to conduct the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Sada gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday by the Board’s spokesperson…Read more

NLC Strike Could Cripple Nigeria, Babalola Tells FG

A retired Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, Engineer Sunday Babalola, on Thursday, raised the alarm that a strike now will cripple Nigeria and plunge her into deeper woes.

He stated that it could even lead to another recession…Read more

Public Office Holders Should Reduce Cost Of Governance To Ease Hardship –Obioha

It is most unfortunate. All the opinion molders in Nigeria and South-East in particular have expressed their views, and a vast majority, not just the elites of the South-East are not happy with what is evolving in the region. Even many of the so-called none elites are also not happy with it but they are afraid of what will befall them. I have not seen the efficacy of the sit-at-home order.

It was good to register to the authority that they are not happy with the incarceration of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)…Read more

Aregbesola Ally, Salinsile Rejects Adeleke’s Board Chairmanship Appointment

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Rasaki Salinaile who was appointed by the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke has rejected his appointment.

Salinsile, Chairman of the state’s disbanded Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of the APC was appointed as board Chairman on Thursday, July 20, 2023…Read more

PIA: Slow Implementation Impacting Negatively On Oil Sector – ECA

Two years after the Federal Government signed the Petroleum Industry Bill into law, indication has emerged that the slow implementation of the initiatives has continued to impact negatively on the oil and gas sector.

Expressing concerns over the development, in a report, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, said the signing of…Read more