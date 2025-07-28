Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, July 28, 2025.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to represent Nigeria at the second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit holding from July 27 to 29.

His aircraft landed at the Bole International…Read more

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of plunging Nigeria deeper into debt, alleging that his administration has borrowed over ten times more than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, within the same timeframe.

In a statement issued by its interim National Publicity Secretary…

2026: Osun Stakeholders Call For Unity

As the 2026 gubernatorial election draw closer, the Osun Stakeholders Forum has urged political leaders to rise above partisanship and embrace unity for the collective good of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

The Director-General of the Forum, Yinka Idris, and …Read more

Falana Speaks On Unlawful Street Renaming In Lagos

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has strongly condemned the increasing trend of unilateral street and public space renaming in Lagos State, describing it as unconstitutional, undemocratic, and a violation of residents’ rights.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Falana criticized the…Read more

Senate Dismisses Clash Between Akpabio, Bamidele

The Senate on Sunday dismissed reports implying a clash between the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, during a recent executive session.

Dismissing the purported report, the Chairman of the Senate Committee…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Swears In LG, LCDA Chairmen

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in newly elected executives of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state.

The ceremony, ongoing at the Lagos House in Alausa…Read more

We’ll Ensure Transparent, Inclusive Review Of 1999 Constitution – Jibiya

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and inclusive process.

Chairman of the North-West Centre B Committee, Sada Soli Jibiya, gave …Read more

Honorary Degrees: Poor Funding, Obsession With Titles Lead To Abuse By Varsities

With persistent hues and cries about inadequate funding of universities, scholars argue that the commercialisation of honourary degrees by universities for survival constitutes a deeper problem. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN dwells on the abuse of honorary degrees and its dangers

Traditionally, doctoral titles come with value and respect…Read more

2027: Tinubu’s Unbeaten Record Could Backfire – Omojuwa

Social media expert and political analyst, Japheth Omojuwa, on Saturday said President Bola Tinubu’s flawless electoral record could become a political curse if he fails to stabilize Nigeria’s economy and maintain strong political numbers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the Mic One podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye…Read more

2027: Yilwatda’s Appointment Reignites APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket Debate

Following the emergence of Prof Nentawe Yilwatda as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), speculation has begun to stir that the APC may be planning a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Yilwatda…Read more

WAFCON: Sanwo-Olu Hails S’Falcons’ Triumph

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, on their historic triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a post on his official Facebook page following the team’s victory…Read more

S’Falcon’s Victory Exemplifies Determination – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, securing their record 10th continental title.

Tinubu in a press release by his spokesman Bayo Onanuga, said…Read more

We’ve Lost Great Jurist, Makinde Mourns Retired Justice Popoola

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of retired Justice Stephen Laoye Popoola as a great loss to the judiciary and the nation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser…Read more