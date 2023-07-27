Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, July 27, 2023.

NARD Strike: Reps Leadership To Meet Resident Doctors Thursday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Tajudeen, and the leadership of the green chamber of the National Assembly will on Thursday meet with relevant stakeholders over the crisis between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, made this known at the plenary on Wednesday…Read more

Ministerial Nomination: Allegation Against Me Malicious – Jonathan

Former President. Dr Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday said the allegation of interference in the ministerial nomination for Bayelsa State, by a group, which called itself APC Bayelsa Elders’ Council, was false and malicious.

Jonathan in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze… Read more

Tinubu Holds Emergency Meeting With ECOWAS Leaders Over Potential Coup In Niger

Following the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu and President Patrice Talon of the Benin Republic will meet privately at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to discuss possible ways out.

New Telegraph reports that President Talon is presently in Aso Villa…Read more

Reverse All ‘Anti-Poor Policies’ In 7 Days Or Risk Nationwide Strike, NLC Tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to cripple all economic activities nationwide from Wednesday, August 2, 2023, unless the Federal Government reverse all its “anti-poor policies” including the hike in petrol, which has thrown untold hardship on workers and the masses, within the next seven days.

In a communique signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary…Read more

Federal Varsities Remain Tuition Free – Alake

The Federal Government has debunked the speculation that it had increased tuition fees in federal universities across the country.

It was widely reported earlier this week across some news media outlets that the Federal Government…Read more

Military: Scores Of Bandits Killed In Zamfara

The Military, on Wednesday night, said a fierce gun battle between security forces and suspected bandits in Zamfara State general area, resulted in the death of scores of the enemies of the state.

It, however, regretted that an officer, 5 soldiers, one police personnel…Read more

DSS: We’re Investigating FHC Scuffle With NCoS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has begun an investigation into the incident at the Federal High Court (FHC) in Lagos on Tuesday involving its personnel, and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCos).

New Telegraph reports that shortly after the trial court had granted the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele…Read more

FG Express Shock Over Resident Doctors Strike, Says Consultations At Higher Level

The Federal Government has expressed shock over the declaration of an indefinite strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over what was described as the government’s failure to meet its demands.

Recall that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had met with the leadership of NARD on Monday…Read more

Sit-At-Home: Senate Seeks Extradition, Prosecution Of Ekpa

The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government and extradite the leader of the criminal gang, Simon Ekpa, instigating Sit-at-home order in the South East, from Finland for prosecution in Nigeria.

The Senate also in strong terms…Read more

ECOWAS Pledges To Safeguard Niger Republic’s Democracy

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reacted to what he described as unpleasant developments around the highest political leadership in the neighbouring Niger Republic, expressing unwavering support for the democratically elected government in the country under President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tinubu who spoke on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)…Read more

No New Aboru Pipeline Leakage – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that it is untrue that there was a new pipeline leakage in the Aboru area of Lagos State.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Garba Deen Muhammad…Read more

PDP Disowns Defectors To APC In Ondo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Wednesday disowned some members of the party, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the party in Idanre, Hon. Adekunle Akinlalu…Read more

Nigeria’s Poverty Condition Has A Cure Not Palliatives

Every problem of Nigeria is systemic: meaning that it organically flows from Nigeria’s originating socio-economic and legal order. Nigeria’s two main problems are poverty and corruption and both have smashed it to smithereens. Restating the issue again, Nigeria’s poverty condition is systemic but it has a cure not palliative. Palliatives cloak, hide, reduce or cover the disease. A cure treats the root cause.

And the root cause is Nigeria’s state structure and its constitutional framework anchored on feudal autocracy…Read more

Post-Election Crisis: Will Governors Save PDP?

The notice by the Director General of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, about the meeting, raised a lot of hopes. Maduabum said the governors will “discuss the state of the nation, espe- cially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the state of the forum, the party…Read more

Endless Hike In Fuel Price Evidence Of APC Govt’s Insincerity –CNPP

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said the double increment in the price of petrol less than two months after the Federal Government announced the removal of subsidy is a fresh pointer that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has never been sincere with Nigerians on the subsidy regime.

This is as the group backed the House of Representatives on its move to investigate the over-night destruction of a vessel with…Read more