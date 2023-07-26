Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

CBN Jerks Up Lending Rate To 18.75% To Address Liquidity Overhang

Borrowers from banking institutions are now to pay more as the Monetary Policy Committee ( MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) umpteenth time raised, lending rate (MPR) by 25 basis points, from 18.50 in May 2023 to 18.75 in July as it battles inflationary pressure.

To frontally address inflation pressure stifling the economy

JUST-IN: CBN Hikes Lending To 18.75% To Rein Inflation

With the inflationary pressure still impacting the economy, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members on Tuesday voted for a hike in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 25 basis points to18.75 per cent to rein inflation.

Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi who chaired the MPC confirmed the decision

Govs Fight Predecessors Immediately On Resumption Of Office – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Goodwill Akpabio, on Wednesday, posited that Governors in Nigeria always fight their predecessors immediately upon resumption of office.

Akpabio made this assertion in Abuja, at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation of the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele

BREAKING: Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday night, declared an indefinite strike action over the failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

Recall that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas

Job Racketeering: Reps Summon FCC Chair, Commissioners

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on job racketeering and gross mismanagement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in Nigeria on Tuesday summoned the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mrs Muheeba Dankaka to appear before it unfailingly on Wednesday.

The committee headed by Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau)

Davido Video: Artiste Have Right To Deploy Dance In Religious Setting – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has reacted to the severe criticisms and attack on famous singer, songwriter, and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over a clip of the music video of ‘Jaye Lo’, a new single by his signee, Logos Olori.

Recall that Davido had come under severe criticism after sharing the controversial video clip recently on his Twitter account

APC Institute Plans To Celebrate Party At 10

A think-tank organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Institute of Progressive Affairs is planning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the governing party.

The APC, which was formed in 2013 is a fusion of four legacy parties

Senate Asks FG To Halt Proposed Electricity Tariff Increase

The Senate, on Tuesday, pressed on the Federal Government to immediately intervene and stop the proposed increase in electricity tariff by the distribution companies, DISCOs.

The Senate also urged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

JUST-IN: Russia’s Parliament Passes Anti-Gay Law

President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, signed a legislature that bans people from officially or medically changing their gender.

New Telegraph reports that the act was unanimously passed by both houses of the parliament in Moscow

Senators Demand Oshiomhole’s Apology Over ‘Looting’ Remark

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC Edo North) has come under heavy criticism from certain senators, especially those who were elected from the ninth Assembly, for allegedly vandalising property.

Oshiomhole claimed while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Sunday

70,000 Firms To Benefit From Subsidy Fund, Says Obidigwe

Over 7,000 small and medium-scale Moribund Industries across the country would be revived should the funds saved from the withdrawal of petroleum subsidy are channelled towards power generation and distribution.

Similarly, the revival of those industries would also create multiplayer effects on job creation and crime

FG Loses Bid To Stall Hearing Of Emefiele’s Bail Application

The Federal Government has lost out in its bid to stall the hearing of the bail application filed by the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Upon the arraignment of Emefiele on a 2-count charge of illegal possession

Benue PDP Urges Alia To Honour Teachers’ 48-Hour Strike Ultimatum

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to heed the ultimatum of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state and reverse all the decisions he has taken against them to stop their planned indefinite strike.

According to the party, the decisions are clearly not in the interest of the state and remain unlawful and fraudulent

Tinubu’ll Fail If He Adopts Models That Never Worked –Adebayo

There are two types of people who are criticizing the subsidy removal. Some of them are hypocrites, while others are consistent.

Those who criticised subsidy removal like me and other people, have grounds to criticise the programme. But those who supported anyone, any platform that said they will remove subsidy from day one are hypocritical

APGA Has Always Produced Credible Leaders –Ezeokenwa

Well, it is not a very straightforward question to answer in that manner, but I can tell you that it has been very daunting, if I may use that word. I always like to draw an analogy from what transpired during the last general election.

Because of the emergence of the Labour Party and the group of young men and women and a movement championed by a majority of young people, who made so much noise and effigy around that, which centered around the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi