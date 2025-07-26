Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Tinubu Hosts Class Of 1999 Govs In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, hosted members of the 1999 class of governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

According to the statement, the former governors were led to the State House…Read more

NDIC Key To Economic Stability – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has described the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as a crucial component of the financial safety net in Nigeria’s journey toward economic stability and prosperity.

Edun made this known on Friday while…Read more

Tinubu Mourns Emir Of Gusau

President Bola Tinubu mourned the death of the Emir of Gusau, Dr Ibrahim Bello, who passed away on Friday, July 25 in Abuja at the age of 71.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the monarch’s passing as …Read more

Emir Of Gusau To Be Laid To Rest By 2:30 pm

The funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) for the late Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, will be conducted at 2.30 pm on Friday, July 25 at the Gusau Central Jumu’ah Mosque.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the late emir passed away…Read more

Yilwatda’s Emergence: APC Poise For Greater Future – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the emergence of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as the National Chairman of the party.

Aiyedatiwa and other governors on the platform of the APC had earlier met…Read more

PBAT Door-2-Door Movement Congratulates New APC Chairman

A pro-Tinubu socio-political group, the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, has extended congratulations to Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda following his recent appointment as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while pledging strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the movement described Yilwatda’s…Read more

North Not Neglected Under Tinubu, Presidency Dismisses Kwankwaso Claim

The Presidency on Friday dismissed claims by the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, that the North has been neglected under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

New Telegraph reports that Kwankwaso….Read more

Matawalle Mourns Emir Of Gusau

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, who died on Thursday after a brief illness.

In a statement personally signed and issued to the press…Read more

Zamfara: Emir Of Gusau, Bello Dies At 71

The Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, has passed away at the age of 71.

He died on Thursday at a private hospital in Abuja following a brief illness…Read more

Gombe Gov Reaffirms Important Of Developmental Narrative At FG, State Level

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has emphasized the importance of aligning developmental narratives at both the federal and subnational levels to ensure cohesive and impactful governance.

He also reiterated the need to preserve institutional memory…Read more

SDP Crisis Gets Messier As Another Faction Emerges

The crisis in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) may not end soon as another faction led by Adamu Modibo emerged.

This followed the purported sack of Alhaji Shehu Gabam and…Read more

EKEDC Announces 25-Day Blackout In Lagos

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday announced a 25-day blackout in some parts of Lagos State.

Read more Eko DisCo made this known in a statement issued on its X account, stating that the blackout…

Ogie Denies Defection From Edo PDP Osarodion Ogie , the former Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as false and mischievous. Ogie, who ran alongside PDP’s flagbearer…Read more State Commissioners Disapprove Proposed 2025 Electricity Act Amendment The Forum of Commissioners of Power and Energy in Nigeria (FOCPEN) has expressed strong opposition to the proposed Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

This was as the body warned that the bill poses …Read more Reps Seek Urgent Infrastructural Upgrade For Correctional Centres The House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions has called for the urgent upgrade of infrastructure across Nigeria’s correctional centres. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Chinedu Ogah…Read more