Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Four Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested For Plotting To Attack Atiku

No fewer than four suspected Boko Haram terrorists allegedly plotting to attack the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar have been arrested.

The four suspects, according to the Adamawa State Police Command were apprehended in Atiku's

Obasanjo: Most Nigerian Leaders Are Empty, Lack Understanding Of Public Office

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday declared that many Nigerian leaders are “empty” and lack adequate “knowledge and understanding” of the position they are occupying.

Obasanjo said many Nigerians would weep for the country

2023 Polls: Calls For INEC Chairman’s Sack Unjust Victimization – CSOs

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council has said the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was being victimized unjustly by those calling for his sack.

This came as the coalition raised alarm on plots by some politicians

PEPC: Tinubu, APC Dubious Propaganda Aims To Confuse Nigerians – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have embarked on dubious propaganda against him, to distract and confuse members of the public.

Obi who is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Senate Promises To Approve Constitutional Roles For Traditional Rulers

The Senate, on Monday, promised to amend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to assign roles to traditional rulers in the country.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio

Tension As Asari Parades Fighters For Tinubu In Rivers

There is uneasy calm in Port Harcourt, Rivers State after militant leader, Mujaheed Asari Dokuboh paraded his fighters, declaring they are battle ready to work for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presence of Asari's fighters in some parts of the state

Abbas To Meet Tinubu Over Resident Doctors’ Planned Strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is set to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of efforts to avert the planned industrial action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

At a meeting with the National Leadership of NARD on Monday in his office in Abuja

Fuel Hike: Footballer, Ahmad Musa Reduces Pump Price To N580

For sympathizing with the Nigerians in these trying times of high pump prices of fuel, a popular Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa has announced the reduction of the price of Premium Motor Spirit at his own fueling station, MYCA7 in Kano from N620 to N580 per litre.

The professional footballer made the announcement on his verified Twitter page on Monday, July 24

2023 Polls: We Still Await Reports Of 161 Election Observers – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said only 67 out of a total number of 228 accredited election observers that monitored the conduct of the 2023 general elections, have turned in their report.

This figure includes 67 (out of 190) domestic, and five (out of 38) foreign observers

Shehu Sani’s Condemns Asari Dokubo’s Private Army For Tinubu

A former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth assembly, Shehu Sani has condemned the private army assembled by Asari Dokubo, a militant commander in the Niger Delta for President Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Dokubo had urged President Tinubu's adversaries to stay away from him

Abbas Meets Resident Doctors Over Looming Strike

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday meet with the representatives of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over a planned nationwide strike.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which took place at the National Assembly complex

Ghanian Minister Resigns For Corruption Charges

A Ghanaian Minister who resigned over the weekend after her domestic worker allegedly stole more than $1 million in cash from her home has been arrested for suspected corruption, a special prosecutor said.

Ghana Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

2023 Polls: Armed Personnel Rig For Politicians At Collation Centres – CSOs

The Civil Society Central Coordinating Council has claimed that armed security personnel were used by politicians to compromise election results at collation centres, during the 2023 general elections.

The council, which comprises six political parties, ethnic nationalities, and civil society organizations (CSOs)

Oba Of Benin Assures Dokpesi’s Family Of Royal Support

Following the death of the late media mogul and founder of DAAR Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has comforted the grieving family members, assuring them of the full support of the palace.

The traditional ruler who promised to keep Dokpesi's family in his prayers

NAF Speaks On Recruitment Exercise

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has debunked the widespread rumours making the rounds that it has begun hiring recruits throughout the nation.

The Air Force made this known while reacting to the recruitment adverts