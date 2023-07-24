Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, July 24, 2023.

Subsidy: Hold Government Accountable, IPMAN Tells Nigerians

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has asked Nigerians to hold the government accountable for the proceeds shared from subsidy removal and foreign exchange rate.

The National Operations Controller, IPMAN…

Atiku To Tribunal: Heavens Won’t Fall If You Remove Tinubu As President

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections has pleaded with the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to muster the courage to fairly adjudicate his petition challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in February 25 election.

the former Vice President who spoke on Sunday said in contrast to Tinubu's prediction…

2023: Why PEPT Must Declare Atiku Winner Of Presidential Poll – Timi Frank

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has charged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to redeem the image of the judiciary by not just giving judgement but doing justice to all parties in respect of the 2023 presidential elections.

Frank insisted that now that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…

Pressure Mounts On DSS To Release Ex-EFCC Chairman, Bawa After 40 In Detention

Today, July 22 makes it 40 days since Abdulrasheed Bawa, the immediate past Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been languishing in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It would be recalled that the Bawa was arrested by the secret police…

World Bank Clarifies Position On Social Register Compilation

Following the controversy recently thrown up on the compilation and authenticity of the National Social Register used by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its Conditional Cash Transfer, the World Bank has come out clear, saying it is an aggregate of all state social registries from states and FCT.

According to an online news platform, this is contrary to reports that emanated from the last National Economic Council…

EndSARS: Lagos Confirms Mass Burial Of Victims, None From Lekki

The Lagos State Government on Sunday confirmed that the 103 bodies that were prepared for mass burial after the #EndSARS protest in 2020 were not from the Lekki tollgate.

The state government who made this known in a statement by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health…

BBNaija All-Star: 20 Past Housemates To Battle For N120m Grand Prize

It’s no longer news that the All-Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show returned to the TV screen on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Twenty housemates drawn from 6 past editions that include Pepper Dem, See Gobe, Lockdown, Shine Ye Eyes, Double Wahala, and Level-up Season…

The BBNaija All-Star House Is A Stunner! Check Out Photos

It’s that time of the year again! The Big Brother Naija reality show is back, and this time, it’s bigger and better than ever before.

As avid fans eagerly tune in to watch their favourite contestants relive their moments in the house…

Alia Indicts Ortom Over Alleged Romance With Tribunal Judges

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia on Sunday accused his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom of being behind the allegation of his romance with tribunal judges to influence the outcome of the PDP’s suit in favour of the All Progressive Congress (APC)).

Governor Alia's indictment of the former Governor came following an alarm by the PDP that he (Alia)…

Reno Omokri Reacts To Photo Showing Ganduje Bowing To Greet Buhari

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to a photo making rounds online where the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is bowing to greet President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the photo sighted by New Telegraph, Ganduje could be seen showing respect and humility towards Buhari…

2023 Polls: INEC Robbed NNPP To Favour Bigger Parties, Ogun Guber Candidate, Oguntoyinbo Alleges

The gubernatorial candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of complicity with the two major political parties in the country: All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the manner it failed to include the name of the party in its logo used in the last elections, leading to its low performance.

Speaking on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital…

Akeredolu Ill-Health: Controversy Over Viral Video Of Governor On Wheel Chair Celebrating Birthday

A major controversy broke out on Sunday over the video of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State sighted in a wheelchair in the foreign hospital during the celebration of his 67th birthday at the weekend.

The wife of the governor, Betty led prominent citizens of the state to visit the governor…

Committees: We’re Not Under Pressure, Kalu

The House of Representatives on Sunday flayed reports that the leadership is under external influence or pressure over the appointment of Chairmanship and Deputy Chairmanship of its standing committees.

The lawmakers in a statement signed by the Deputy Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media…

Tinubu Set To Beat Deadline On Ministerial Nominees

There are very strong indications that the much-awaited names of those being considered as ministers by President Bola Tinubu will be known as Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is likely to unveil the list at plenary this week. Plenaries at both chambers of the National Assembly are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Although there has been some disquiet over President Tinubu's delay in constituting his cabinet two months after inauguration…

Shettima leaves for Italy, Russia

Vice-President Kashim Shettima yesterday departed Abuja for Italy to represent President Bola Tinubu at an international summit in Rome. He will then also participate in another summit in Russia on behalf of Tinubu.

At the Rome event, Shettima will join other global leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit themed…